4media group Realigns Executive Team to Fuel Strategic Growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4media group, a global strategic communications agency, today announced leadership transitions designed to accelerate growth and strengthen its service offerings across the industry.

Melissa Elsner Named Chief Operating Officer





Effective immediately, Melissa Elsner has been promoted to COO, reporting directly to 4media group’s founder and global CEO, Ed Cyster. Known for her effective leadership, strategic insights and operational expertise, Elsner will oversee and enhance the company’s business operations as 4media group continues to expand its global footprint.

“Our strength as a company lies in our ability to evolve while holding true to our values,” said Cyster. “Melissa’s promotion to COO is a testament to her outstanding leadership, vision and operational expertise. She has already proven her ability to drive transformation and innovation at 4media group, and I have every confidence she will excel in guiding our operations through our next chapter of growth.”

Elsner has been instrumental to 4media group’s success since joining the company in 2021, most recently serving as Chief Technology Officer, a role she’s held since January 2023. As CTO, Elsner advanced the company’s technical strategy, implementing vital enhancements, including the creation of a custom CRM infrastructure, building versatile project management and collaboration tools and solidifying the firm’s integrated communications capabilities.

As COO, Elsner will focus on delivering seamless integration across services, streamlined execution and solutions that continue to evolve with client needs − without compromising quality.

“Throughout my career, I’ve focused on building strong teams, smarter systems and scalable processes that empower people to do their best work,” said Elsner. “As COO of 4media group, my priority is to connect strategy, talent and technology in ways that foster growth and deliver exceptional impact for our clients.”

Prior to her work at 4media group, Elsner held progressive leadership positions in communications at Cision PR Newswire, which bolstered her strong background in digital and SaaS operations, product development and operational leadership.

Kevin West to Lead M&A Strategy





4media group signaled early this year that its 2025 growth roadmap included strategic expansion through acquisitions. To execute this vision, the company has appointed Kevin West, who most recently served as COO, to a newly created executive role leading its mergers and acquisitions strategy, execution and integration.

West will now spearhead these initiatives, expanding his leadership impact by driving strategic growth opportunities across the company. Leveraging his expertise in financial systems, process optimization and executive collaboration, he will identify, execute and integrate acquisitions that strengthen 4media group’s services, broaden its capabilities and reinforce its market position. In this capacity, he will play a key role in shaping the company’s long-term growth trajectory.

These leadership transitions reflect 4media group’s growth-focused strategy and underscore its commitment to building an agile executive team focused on client impact. With Elsner as COO and West now leading the company’s M&A initiatives, 4media group − together with its brands Atomik Research and Dynamik Influence − is poised to broaden its reach, strengthen its service and deliver expanded value across the industry.

About 4media group

4media group is a global strategic communications agency built for brands that want results. Since 2008, we've helped the world’s most influential organizations break through the noise with data-driven insights, compelling storytelling and flawless execution. Our fully integrated service offering spans public relations and broadcast PR, media buying, influencer and social campaigns, public service announcements, video production, market research and PR surveys and beyond.

Our team spans from LA to NYC to London, blending global scale with local insight to deliver content that connects and campaigns that convert. Learn more at 4media-group.com .

