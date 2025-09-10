Streetleaf is Now Illuminating Jacksonville

TAMPA, FLORIDA / JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streetleaf, the leading provider of solar-powered streetlight services in the United States, today announced that the company now has a footprint in Jacksonville. The company is now illuminating streets in the Diamond Springs Community in Duval County, through an agreement with Metro Development Group. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Streetleaf’s mission to provide a dependable and cost-effective alternative to traditional on-grid services for communities across the country.

“We’re proud to expand our partnership with Metro Development and bring our streetlight systems to more communities in Florida, especially in Jacksonville,” said Liam Ryan, CEO of Streetleaf. “As demand for smarter, more reliable technology grows across every industry, our streetlights represent a meaningful leap forward in a product people count on for safety and comfort.”

Streetleaf has installed 82 solar-powered lights in the Diamond Springs Community. Each light is designed for performance, resilience, and sustainability. The lights are DarkSky compliant, fully off-grid, and powered by 100% renewable energy, meaning they stay on even during power outages. Engineered to withstand winds up to 160 mph, the lights are built for long-term reliability.

Streetleaf will continue to expand its footprint in Florida over the coming months.

For more information about Streetleaf, please visit: www.Streetleaf.com.

ABOUT STREETLEAF

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Streetleaf specializes in integrating modern, renewable technology into communities through one of the most essential yet often-overlooked features—streetlights. Since its founding in 2019, Streetleaf has installed over 10,000 lights across the country, from Florida to California, and is rapidly growing to meet the rising demand for resilient, sustainable solutions. Streetleaf uses high-quality, dependable and proprietary hardware, software, and service to partner with land developers, builders, municipalities, utilities, and HOAs to create safer, greener communities. A carbon-neutral certified company, Streetleaf is also Darksky approved, and has offset more than 4 million pounds of CO2 and counting. Learn more at www.streetleaf.com.

Attachments