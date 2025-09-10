Partnership between Corewell Health and Nudj Health drives progress in chronic condition management

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corewell Health™ patients who used virtual lifestyle medicine services through a partnership with Nudj Health saw significant improvements in key mental and cardiometabolic health outcomes including a decrease in their weight, cholesterol and anxiety levels.

The partnership, which started in 2023, has delivered measurable, lasting improvements to more than 3,000 Corewell Health patients who have a broad spectrum of chronic conditions.

"Through this model, we have not only increased access to care for thousands of patients in Michigan, but we’ve also empowered them with the tools and support to manage or reverse disease, leading to healthier lives," said Melissa Sundermann, D.O., medical director, Lifestyle Medicine, Corewell Health.

The model pairs Corewell Health's clinical expertise in nutrition, physical activity, stress management and behavior change with Nudj Health's personalized, tech-enabled lifestyle medicine services team. The model has produced significant improvements in key mental health and cardiometabolic health metrics:

44% decrease in depression scores

39% reduction in anxiety scores

6% weight loss

9% reduction in triglycerides and a 7% reduction in total cholesterol

46% increase in exercise capacity (minutes per day)



Other improvements included a reduction in HbA1c and the time spent sitting to standing.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), chronic diseases are the leading cause of illness, death and disability in the United States, affecting more than half of the population. Chronic disease risk goes up with age and Michigan’s population has shifted to a higher percentage of older adults. As a result, many of Michigan’s adults now have at least one chronic condition.

The significant milestones achieved over the last three years reflect both organizations’ commitment to transforming health care from reactive disease treatment to proactive, whole-person wellness.

"As society realizes the importance of chronic disease prevention and remission, we are excited to have data showing we are achieving that with thousands of patients. We are able to do this because of the innovative model designed by Corewell Health and Nudj Health. This is an example of what can be done when a leading health system invests in the innovation and partnership,” said Yuri Sudhakar, Chief Executive Officer at Nudj Health. "By supporting patients not just in the clinic, but in that critical in-between time while they are home, we've helped thousands of people achieve real, sustainable change. And we’re just getting started."

About Corewell Health™

People are at the heart of everything we do, and the inspiration for our legacy of outstanding outcomes, innovation, strong community partnerships, philanthropy and transparency. Corewell Health is a not-for-profit health system that provides health care and coverage with an exceptional team of 60,000+ dedicated people—including more than 12,000 physicians and advanced practice providers and more than 16,000 nurses providing care and services in 21 hospitals, 300+ outpatient locations and several post-acute facilities—and Priority Health, a provider-sponsored health plan serving more than 1.3 million members. Through experience and collaboration, we are reimagining a better, more equitable model of health and wellness. For more information, visit corewellhealth.org.

About Nudj Health

Nudj Health is a digital health company on a mission to tackle the root causes of chronic illness and improve patient healthspan by empowering clinicians and their patients. Nudj delivers whole person care services using lifestyle medicine interventions to improve cardiometabolic health and bring chronic disease into remission. Nudj’s technology platform, connected devices, and interdisciplinary care team extends and amplifies clinicians’ capability to deliver whole person care to their patients. For more information, visit www.nudjhealth.com.

