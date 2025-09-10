Diving in La Paz, B.C.S. Explore the underwater world of the Gulf of California this fall.

La Paz, Baja California Sur, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fall is approaching, a perfect time to connect with nature and enjoy unforgettable underwater experiences in La Paz, B.C., bay, and the surrounding Gulf of California.

Say hello to sea lions.

One of the most stunning and remarkable experiences is right in front of La Paz, B.C.S., on the Espíritu Santo Islands. If you want to explore and interact with a sea lion colony, this is the place to be.

In this national park and UNESCO World Natural Heritage site, you can go snorkelling or scuba diving to see playful sea lions. You can also try kayaking and paddleboarding, as well as hiking, or relax on the beach surrounded by nature.

Grab a hat, sunglasses, shorts, a bottle of water, and follow your guide's instructions. Of course, don’t forget your camera or phone to capture the beauty of nature.

Remember, to enjoy this paradise, you should hire an authorized tour operator—check the official companies at the website www.golapaz.com and follow all regulations.

Join an “ocean safari”.

Forty-five minutes from downtown La Paz, B.C.S., is another paradise of Baja Sur: Cerralvo Island.

Located in front of the communities of La Ventana and El Sargento, this is the ninth-largest island in Mexico, where you can enjoy an incredible “ocean safari”.

This place is literally a crossroads of the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of California, where many species live, such as turtles, giant rays, dolphins, whales, and more. The variety and diversity of species are astonishing, and that’s why the French oceanographer, Jacques Cousteau, named it “the aquarium of the world”.

The Gulf of California is home to about 20,000 marine species.

Coral and pearl underwater gardens.

As part of many sustainable initiatives, La Paz, B.C.S., also has notable projects to protect and conserve its ecosystems. These include coral and pearl farms, and you can participate in these efforts during your trip.

Go diving, explore, and learn how to raise and care for real coral and pearl farms in Pichilingue Port of La Paz, B.C.S. At the end of the tour, you can also purchase authentic pearl jewellery.

Fish and shellfish farms.

Another example of innovation and sustainability is the Totoaba fish, Red Snapper and Oyster farms—a unique and successful enterprise of regenerative aquaculture.

“Seas are sacred, and the future of our species depends on them. That’s why we must respect, protect, and responsibly utilize the riches they provide us,”—a statement from La Paz, B.C.S., its community, and local companies.

Travelling to La Paz, B.C.S. is an incredible opportunity to explore the Gulf of California and highlight how this coastal Baja community is responsibly welcoming tourism.

