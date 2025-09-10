Investor in CMB Regional Centers Inland Empire Project Receives Conditional Green Card Approval

DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers (CMB), one of the most experienced regional center operators in the EB-5 industry, today announced the first approval of a petition for conditional permanent residency by United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for an investor in the CMB Group 81 – Inland Empire Industrial project.

Conditional permanent residency through the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program is granted upon approval of the I-526E petition, which is adjudicated by USCIS according to investor-specific criteria.

“Each I-526E approval is a moment worth celebrating,” said Noreen Hogan, President at CMB. “This investor is one major step closer to achieving permanent residency in the United States, and we are looking forward to approvals of the remaining I-526E petitions for Group 81 investors.”

I-526E petitions may be adjudicated once the project has been formally approved by USCIS via the I-956F petition. More than 80 investors are currently pursuing permanent residency in the United States by way of their EB-5 investments in CMB Group 81, an I-956F approved EB-5 project.

CMB Group 81 – Inland Empire Industrial consisted of a $68 million raise of EB-5 capital for a loan to an affiliate of Hillwood Development Company (Hillwood). The capital was used for the development of three separate logistics facility subprojects in California.

Across more than 40 EB-5 partnerships, CMB and Hillwood have developed what is arguably the most successful lender-borrow relationship in the EB-5 industry, with over $500 million in EB-5 loan repayment to investors.

The latest collaboration between CMB and Hillwood is CMB Group 100 – Hillwood Flywheel (Build-to-Suit), a just-released EB-5 partnership that is currently open for subscription. CMB Group 100 – Hillwood Flywheel will include the development and construction of a Class-A build-to-suit distribution facility in Richmond, Virginia to meet the needs of the tenant, a world-renowned manufacturer of toys.

About CMB Regional Centers

CMB has assisted over 6,700 investor families, from over 100 countries, in their pursuit of immigrating to the United States through America’s EB-5 Immigrant Investor visa program. CMB currently maintains a 100% project approval rate on all partnerships that have undergone USCIS adjudication.

To date, CMB has repaid over $1.4 billion USD to investors

To learn more about CMB or CMB Group 100, contact CMB directly at info@cmbeb5visa.com.