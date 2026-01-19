CMB Regional Centers Introduces New Mixed-Use Residential EB-5 Project

DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers (CMB), one of the most experienced regional center operators in the EB-5 industry, has announced that its latest EB-5 project, CMB Group 96 – The Ellis, is now open for subscription.

Undertaken in collaboration with Fields Holdings, CMB Group 96 will encompass a new, off-campus, student housing development located within a High-Unemployment Targeted Employment Area (TEA) adjacent to the University of Oregon in Eugene, Oregon.

The TEA designation will allow EB-5 investors to take advantage of the reduced investment amount and the use of set-aside visas.

“We evaluate each potential project rigorously with the aim of giving our investors the best possible opportunity at securing permanent residency and obtaining a return on their investment,” said Noreen Hogan, President at CMB. “Our latest student housing project with Fields Holdings is well-positioned to do exactly that.”

Located steps from the University of Oregon campus, the CMB Group 96 project’s 14-story residential tower will consist of approximately 306 units (685 beds with a mix of studios and one- to four-bedroom units), along with 17,000 square feet (1,579 square meters) of retail space. A 15-year lease for 10,000 square feet (929 square meters) of retail is already in place with an American fast casual chain restaurant (with over 900 locations, worldwide).

Furthermore, the development will be purpose-built to attract modern students by providing a range of amenities, such as a pool and courtyard, resident lounge and media room, fitness and yoga studio, basketball court, group and private study rooms, dog run, and a rooftop deck.

CMB Group 96 – Investment Highlights:

EB-5 Loan Amount: Up to $40 million

Up to $40 million Total Project Spending: ~$128.2 million

~$128.2 million Project Location: Meets USCIS requirements for a TEA (High-Unemployment Area)

Meets USCIS requirements for a TEA (High-Unemployment Area) Estimated Job Creation: 881





About CMB Regional Centers

CMB has assisted over 6,800 investor families, from over 100 countries, in their pursuit of immigrating to the United States through America’s EB-5 Immigrant Investor visa program. CMB currently maintains a 100% project approval rate on all 93 partnerships that have undergone USCIS adjudication. CMB EB-5 partnerships are projected to have created more than 215,000 American jobs.

To date, CMB has repaid over $1.5 billion USD to investors.

To learn more about CMB or CMB Group 96, contact CMB directly at info@cmbeb5visa.com.