CMB Regional Centers Announces $1.5 Billion Repaid to Investors

DALLAS, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers (CMB), one of the most experienced regional center operators in the EB-5 industry, today announced that it has surpassed $1.5 billion in capital repaid to investors, marking a significant milestone in the company’s multi-decade history of structuring and administering EB-5 partnerships.

The milestone reflects capital returned over time in connection with EB-5 projects that have met program requirements and United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) regulations. CMB’s repayment outcomes are achieved through consistent project execution and rigorous underwriting standards.

“Surpassing $1.5 billion repaid reflects nearly 30 years of unwavering focus on investor outcomes,” said Noreen Hogan, President at CMB. “Success on this scale is not simple or easy, but it does boil down to a simple principle: first, take care of the investor.”

CMB was founded in 1997 with a focus on leveraging EB-5 to revitalize former military bases in California. CMB’s first EB-5 projects catalyzed the transformation of McClellan Air Force Base and Norton Air Force Base into McClellan Park (the largest master-planned community in California) and the San Bernardino International Airport, respectively.

The firm’s consistent success in the EB-5 space is underpinned by the long-standing relationships CMB has built with developer partners, most notably including Hillwood Development Company (Hillwood). CMB and Hillwood have cultivated one of the most established and consistently successful lender-borrower relationships in the EB-5 industry.

The most recent EB-5 collaboration between CMB and Hillwood, CMB Group 101 – Hillwood Venture Build-to-Suit (BTS), was announced in mid-November.

About CMB Regional Centers

CMB has assisted over 6,800 investor families, from over 100 countries, in their pursuit of immigrating to the United States through America’s EB-5 Immigrant Investor visa program. CMB currently maintains a 100% project approval rate on all 93 partnerships that have undergone USCIS adjudication. CMB EB-5 partnerships are projected to have created more than 215,000 American jobs.

To learn more, contact CMB directly at info@cmbeb5visa.com.