Wet Hydration Boosts National Presence with Flavor Launch and Distributor Growth

 | Source: Wet Hydration Wet Hydration

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wet Hydration, the fast-growing functional wellness water brand, launched White Grape Lemonade, the latest addition to its product portfolio as the company continues its national expansion and brand evolution.

Image of White Grape Lemonade Focus Water

Introducing Focus Water, Wet Hydration’s newest innovation designed to fuel both body and mind. Crafted with electrolytes for optimal hydration, plus functional ingredients like Ashwagandha and L-Theanine, Focus Water is formulated to elevate daily performance and wellness. White Grape Lemonade delivers a bold, refreshing flavor while adding purposeful function to every sip.

This launch signals the next chapter for Wet Hydration as it scales rapidly across retail shelves, direct-to-consumer channels, and community-driven activations. The brand is deepening its footprint through new distributor partnerships with ZT Distributing (Wisconsin), John Lenore Distributing (San Diego), Straub Distributing (Orange County/LA), Heimark Distributing (Inland Empire), and Odom Distributing (Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Alaska, and Hawaii).

“With wellness-conscious consumers driving strong demand, these key distributor partnerships will play a crucial role in Wet Hydration’s nationwide growth, making our functional wellness water accessible in more regions than ever before,” said Randy Smith, VP of Sales at Wet Hydration.

White Grape Lemonade is soon available at wethydration.com and will continue rolling out to retailers nationwide. With bold flavors, elevated benefits, and refreshed branding, Wet Hydration is redefining what functional water can be: best-in-class taste, intentional wellness, and hydration as a daily ritual.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02e32aa3-cd70-43a6-b6ed-ba4355e49cd3

 

            




    

        


        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                beverages
                            
                            
                                health
                            
                            
                                fitness
                            
                            
                                hydration
                            
                            
                                lifestyle
                            
                            
                                cpg
                            
                            
                                wellness water
                            
                            
                                wellness
                            
                            
                                sports
                            
                            
                                yoga
                            
                            
                                electrolytes
                            
                            
                                running
                            
                            
                                active
                            
                            
                                healthy
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



        

            

            
Contact Data