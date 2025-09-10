Check Point Software Recognized on TIME and Statista’s World’s Best Companies 2025 List

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, has been recognized for the second consecutive year as one of the World’s Best Companies of 2025 by TIME and Statista. Check Point is featured on the list due to its strong employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability transparency.

“Being recognized on TIME and Statista’s list of the World’s Best Companies of 2025 is an incredible honor,” said Sigal Gillmore, Chief Human Resources Officer, at Check Point Software Technologies. “This achievement reflects the innovation, dedication, and passion of our people worldwide. It underscores our commitment not only to shaping the future of cyber security, but also to fostering a workplace where talent thrives and employees are proud to belong.”

The ranking is the result of three key survey and research dimensions conducted on a global scale in partnership with Statista:

Employee satisfaction: Statista surveyed over 200,000 workers from around the world on their opinions of employers – both theirs and perceptions of others

Revenue growth: Statista looked for companies with positive revenue growth for the past three years

Sustainability Transparency: Statista evaluated companies’ efforts and achievements across environment, social, and an annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report





In addition to being recognized as one of the World’s Best Companies of 2025, Check Point has been recognized five times as the World’s Best Cyber Security Employer by Forbes, as a Best Company to Work For by US News & World Report, one of America’s Best Cybersecurity Companies by Newsweek and Statista and included on Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas 2024 list, among other accolades.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading protector of digital trust, utilizing AI-powered cyber security solutions to safeguard over 100,000 organizations globally. Through its Infinity Platform and an open garden ecosystem, Check Point’s prevention-first approach delivers industry-leading security efficacy while reducing risk. Employing a hybrid mesh network architecture with SASE at its core, the Infinity Platform unifies the management of on-premises, cloud, and workspace environments to offer flexibility, simplicity and scale for enterprises and service providers.



Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding future growth, the expansion of Check Point’s industry leadership, the enhancement of shareholder value and the delivery of an industry-leading cyber security platform to customers worldwide. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 2, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.