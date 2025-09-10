Colliers bolsters engineering offering in Canada

TORONTO and OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) announced today that its Canadian engineering platform, Englobe Corporation (“Englobe”), has acquired LRL Associates Ltd. (“LRL”), a top-tier multidisciplinary engineering consulting firm in Ontario and New Brunswick. LRL’s management team will become shareholders of Englobe under Colliers’ unique partnership model. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1984, LRL’s 50 professionals provide mechanical, electrical, civil, structural, environmental, and geotechnical engineering consulting services to public and private clients.

“This investment strengthens our scale and services in Canada’s largest market,” said Elias Mulamoottil, Chief Investment Officer of Colliers. “The transaction demonstrates our continued success in attracting quality firms to our platform by leveraging our unique partnership model, enterprising culture, and long-term growth aspirations.”

“LRL’s professionals have a longstanding track record of providing flexible, turn-key solutions to diverse organizations, thereby deepening Englobe’s expertise and allowing us to better serve our collective clients,” said Mike Cormier, President of Englobe. “We are extremely excited to welcome these respected professionals to Englobe.”

“LRL’s culture of client service excellence and rewarding employee experience aligns perfectly with Englobe, making this partnership the obvious next step for us,” said Christian Robichaud, President of LRL. “We look forward to joining a global professional services organization and leveraging their platform, relationships, and infrastructure to increase the opportunities for our people and provide better outcomes for our clients.”

Colliers Contacts

Elias Mulamoottil

Chief Investment Officer

(416) 960-9500

Mike Cormier

President | Englobe

(514) 281-5151

