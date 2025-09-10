Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports August 2025 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of August 31, 2025 totaled $178.1 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $87.0 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $91.1 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of August 31, 2025 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $19,772 Global Discovery 1,840 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 11,029 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 2,973 Franchise 883 Global Equity Team Global Equity 405 Non-U.S. Growth 14,898 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 5,357 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,510 Value Income 17 International Value Group International Value 51,203 International Explorer 859 Global Special Situations 34 Global Value Team Global Value 33,714 Select Equity 341 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 2,127 Credit Team High Income 12,708 Credit Opportunities 337 Floating Rate 87 Custom Credit Solutions 442 Developing World Team Developing World 4,844 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 2,211 Antero Peak Hedge 262 International Small-Mid Team Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 5,259 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 1,043 Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 1,228 Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 1,682 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $178,065

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $116.2 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

