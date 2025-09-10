Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports August 2025 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of August 31, 2025 totaled $178.1 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $87.0 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $91.1 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2  
   
As of August 31, 2025 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities$19,772 
Global Discovery1,840 
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth11,029 
U.S. Small-Cap Growth2,973 
Franchise883 
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity405 
Non-U.S. Growth14,898 
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity5,357 
U.S. Mid-Cap Value2,510 
Value Income17 
International Value Group  
International Value51,203 
International Explorer859 
Global Special Situations34 
Global Value Team  
Global Value33,714 
Select Equity341 
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets2,127 
Credit Team  
High Income12,708 
Credit Opportunities337 
Floating Rate87 
Custom Credit Solutions442 
Developing World Team  
Developing World4,844 
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak2,211 
Antero Peak Hedge262 
International Small-Mid Team  
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth5,259 
EMsights Capital Group  
Global Unconstrained1,043 
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities1,228 
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities1,682 
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$178,065 
   

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $116.2 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
