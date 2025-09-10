18th Annual Associa Cares Vendor Fair Raises More Than $500,000 to Support Families in Crisis

Chantilly, VA, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 18th Annual Associa Cares Vendor Fair, held Aug. 26 at the Westfields Marriott in Chantilly, raised more than $500,000 to benefit Associa Cares, a nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance to families affected by natural and manmade disasters.

Hosted by Community Management Corporation, Select Community Services, Legum & Norman, Comsource, and Community Association Services, Inc., the event brought together more than 200 community managers from five Associa branches and 120 vendor partners. Attendees represented over 1,000 communities across the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area.

“The Vendor Fair continues to grow in both participation and experience, this being our most impactful event yet,” said Bryant Phillips, event co-chair and Associa Cares board member. “This year we were especially proud to introduce a new tradition with a VIP Red Carpet Awards event the evening before, which honored our top donors, now recognized as our ‘Legends,’ whose generosity makes this event possible. We closed the day with a beautiful sunset reception featuring live music, cocktails, and great food - an unforgettable way to celebrate the spirit of partnership and giving. We’re already looking forward to next year and are deeply grateful for the support and generosity of our vendor partners and managers who make a difference in the lives of those impacted by natural and manmade disasters.”

The festivities began the evening before the Vendor Fair with a red carpet-style awards reception honoring the top-level Legend Sponsors, complete with hors d’oeuvres and entertainment from local magician Tim Hall. The following day, the Vendor Fair provided meaningful connections and networking between the attending industry managers and vendors. The event concluded with live music by Hooch & Holler during a sponsored celebratory happy hour.

Associa Cares extends special thanks to its Legacy Sponsors, who have supported the event for 18 consecutive years: Brothers Paving & Concrete, GAM Graphics & Marketing, High Sierra Pools Inc., Johnson, Bremer & Ignacio CPAs PC, Karl Riedel Architecture PC, NOVA Painting Company Inc., Rees Broome PC, Securitas Security Services USA Inc., Toepfer Construction, TRC Engineering, and Whiteford.

Proceeds from the Vendor Fair will fund more than 120 disaster relief grants to families in need, ensuring they receive help during times of unexpected crisis. To learn more about Associa Cares or to donate to relief efforts, visit www.AssociaCares.org

About Associa Cares

Associa Cares is both a U.S.-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization and a registered charity in Canada, created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across North America and Canada, Associa Cares is able to provide aid to the families affected by these types of tragedies. Associa Cares has provided over $5.6 million in assistance to more than 4,200 families since 2005.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at www.associacares.org

To view Associa Cares’ U.S. fundraising disclosures, visit: http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 16,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 45 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.