Tellus Power Globe Holding Limited Introduces Two New 600kW DC Fast Chargers to Improve Utilization and Reduce Cost of Ownership

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tellus Power Globe Holding Limited (“Tellus Power” or the “Company”), an innovative provider of electric vehicle (“EV”) charging solutions, today unveiled two 600kW DC fast charger systems: a distributed system and an all-in-one unit. Both are designed to deliver the performance, flexibility and return on investment (“ROI”) that Tellus Power believes that corporate fleets and charging network operators demand to scale their EV infrastructure profitably.

The rapid acceleration toward electrification is reshaping the automotive landscape, with the International Energy Agency (IEA) projecting EVs will account for over 40% of global sales by 2030, driving escalating demand for cost-effective, adaptable chargers. Tellus Power believes that its latest innovations are intended to directly address these challenges, aiming to offer ultra-fast charging capabilities optimized for today’s range of electric vehicles, while reducing infrastructure costs and increasing value per kilowatt delivered.

“The global energy landscape is now in critical need of intelligent, cost-effective solutions to match the growth of EV adoption worldwide,” said Mike Calise, Chief Executive Officer of Tellus Power. “We believe our 600kW chargers offer exceptional flexibility and deliver ultra-fast performance without the premium price tag, making high-power charging a viable business case at scale.”

Tellus Power’s two new 600kW DC fast chargers are purpose-built for flexible deployment across a wide range of applications, including fleet, passenger, and more. The distributed system supports anywhere from one to eight dispensers from a single 600kW power cabinet, allowing operators to tailor configurations to their site’s needs. Power is allocated dynamically based on how many vehicles are charging and their power requirements, maximizing utilization, minimizing idle time, and ensuring a better return on infrastructure investment.

The all-in-one unit, designed for standalone deployments, delivers high-power charging through one or two connectors and features a 32-inch digital screen for advertising. With up to 600kW of available power, the charger is designed and optimized for high vehicle throughput. Compatible with multiple charging configurations, the unit is designed to offer a versatile solution for operators seeking performance, flexibility, and ROI in a smaller footprint.

Both configurations support 800-volt architecture and are compatible with NACS, CCS1, and CCS2 standards.

Tellus Power’s executive team is attending RE+ 25 in Las Vegas September 8-11, 2025, at the Venetian Expo and Caesar’s Forum. Meetings with the team to discuss Tellus Power’s 600 kW DC fast chargers and entire product suite can be arranged by contacting hello@telluspowergroup.com.

