Tellus Power and Cornerstone Technologies Holding Limited Announce Strategic Cooperation Agreement to Expand Charging Network in Hong Kong, Thailand, Southeast Asia

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tellus Power Globe Holding Limited (“Tellus Power,” “we,” or the “Company”), an innovative provider of electric vehicle (“EV”) charging solutions, today announced that its subsidiary, Tellus Power Limited, and Cornerstone Technologies Holding Limited (“Cornerstone”) have entered a strategic cooperation agreement (the "Agreement") to accelerate expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and deploy advanced energy technologies across key Asian markets.

Under the agreement, Cornerstone plans to expand its charging network in Hong Kong, Thailand and other target regions. To support this expansion, the parties have established a non-exclusive preferred supplier relationship.

The partnership leverages the distinct strengths of both entities to secure future tender projects in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia. Under the terms of the agreement, Tellus Power will provide the hardware equipment, diagnostic platforms and technical support. Cornerstone Technologies Holding Limited will oversee the operating platform, client management and local compliance.

The cooperation extends beyond hardware into advanced technologies and capital markets. The companies will jointly explore vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology applications and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. Specifically, the partnership aims to complete the technical integration of energy-linked tokens.

“This collaboration represents a fusion of infrastructure and digital innovation,” said Tellus Power Chief Executive Officer Mike Calise. “We are not only providing the diagnostic platforms to power Cornerstone Technologies Holding Limited’s network but are also taking a significant step forward in energy economics. Integrating V2G technology and RWA tokenization allows us to explore new ways to monetize and manage energy assets.”

“Securing a robust hardware supply chain is critical as we scale our network in Hong Kong and Thailand,” said a Cornerstone Technologies Holding Limited representative. “By partnering with Tellus Power, we gain the technical reliability needed to support our expansion plans while we focus on delivering a seamless platform experience for our clients.”

The partnership secures a stable hardware supply for Cornerstone Technologies Holding Limited Executive’s network expansion and aims to accelerate the adoption of advanced energy technologies in Hong Kong and Southeast Asian markets.

