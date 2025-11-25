Former UK Transport Minister Steve Norris Joins the Board of Directors of Tellus Power Globe Holding Limited

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tellus Power Globe Holding Limited (“Tellus Power,” “we,” or the “Company”), an innovative provider of electric vehicle (“EV”) charging solutions, today announced the appointment of former UK government minister Steve Norris as a Non-Executive Director to its board of directors (the “Board”).

Mr. Norris brings to Tellus Power more than four decades of senior leadership across government, large-scale infrastructure, global transport, and corporate governance. His appointment reinforces the Company’s strategic expansion across Europe and other international markets as the Company accelerates its deployment of next-generation technologies.

“Mr. Norris’s exceptional experience and relationships across the transport and energy sectors will strengthen our Board as we advance our mission to deliver global markets world-class electrification solutions,” said Tellus Power Chief Executive Officer, Mike Calise. “His decades of leadership in government and infrastructure, paired with his deep understanding of regulatory environments and public-private partnerships, will be invaluable as we scale Tellus Power across Europe and other international markets. Steve brings not just credibility, but the strategic insight required to help guide our next phase of growth.”

A former Member of Parliament and UK Minister for Transport, Mr. Norris is widely recognized as an authority on transportation, infrastructure, technology-led mobility, and sustainable development.

“We are privileged to welcome Steve to our Global Board,” said Tellus Power Globe Holding Founder & Chairman, Peter Pang. “His strategic insights and strong track record of global leadership will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and expand internationally. His appointment aims to strengthen Tellus Power's global governance framework and support strategic initiatives in transport electrification, government engagement, and infrastructure development.”

This strategic move aligns with the Company's ongoing global expansion goals, such as leading innovation across interconnected technologies, including vehicle-to-everything (V2X) and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) systems, smart charging, grid-integrated infrastructure, and clean energy trading technologies.

“I’m delighted to join the Board of Tellus Power at such a pivotal moment. I look forward to contributing to the Company’s continued success as it expands its global footprint,” said Mr. Norris. “Their leadership in vehicle-to-everything, vehicle-to-grid, and advanced charging technologies represents exactly the kind of practical innovation needed to support electrification at scale.”

Mr. Norris holds multiple key leadership positions, including Chair of the Council of the National Infrastructure Planning Association (NIPA), President of Intelligent Transport Systems UK (ITS UK), and Vice President of the Royal National Institute for the Deaf. In addition, Mr. Norris holds the role of Chairman at both Soho Estates and Evtec Automotive. He previously served as Non-Executive Director at Excel London and on the Board of Cubic Corporation Inc (NYSE:CUB) until its acquisition in 2021.

About Tellus Power Globe Holding Limited

Tellus Power Globe Holding Limited is a global manufacturer of electric vehicle chargers. The Company delivers ROI-driven charging infrastructure designed for long-term profitability and operational efficiency. Leveraging global expertise, Tellus Power delivers advanced and dependable EV charging infrastructure to support the widespread adoption of electric vehicles.

