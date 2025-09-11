Questex’s Fierce Pharma Announces the 2025 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Winners

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This evening at an awards gala, Questex’s Fierce Pharma announced the winners of the 2025 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards, an annual awards program presented by honoring leadership, vision, innovation and strategic accomplishments within the pharma marketing and advertising community. The program was held in conjunction with Fierce Pharma Week.
The competition showcased the pharma companies and their agencies that have produced thought-provoking, innovative, and compelling campaigns that are making a difference and meeting the global health challenges of today and tomorrow. Trophies were presented to winners in 18 categories. All of the winners found new ways to communicate and produce innovative campaigns.
“It was a challenge for our judges to select one winner in each category based on all of the creative submissions. The winners have truly demonstrated excellence and we are honored to celebrate their work. Congratulations to all of the winners,” said Rebecca Willumson, Senior Vice President and Publisher of Fierce Pharma, Fierce Biotech and Fierce Healthcare.
The 2025 winners:
- Agency of the Year
/prompt.
- Best Use of AI (sponsored by OSTRO)
FCB Health New York, an IPG Health Company/Sanofi | Badge of Honor
- Charitable or Philanthropic Campaign
FCB Health New York, an IPG Health Company/Sanofi | Badge of Honor
- Digital Campaign – non-social media
twelvenote /prompt. / Pacira BioSciences | EXPAREL: Express your Recovery
- Impiricus HCP Impact Award (sponsored by Impiricus)
Bausch Health | Jublia® “Don’t fear the fungus” USA (60 sec)
- Influencer-Driven Campaign
Lippe Taylor /prompt. / Acadia Pharmaceuticals | More To Parkinson’s: Turning Silence Into Action
- Innovation Challenge
Merkley + Partners | Your Attention Please
- Marketer of the Year (sponsored by IQVIA Digital)
Bausch + Lomb (Xiidra) | Paul DeSilva
- Medical Conference or Event Marketing
Bristol Myers Squibb / Real Chemistry | Wasn’t Supposed to See This
- Multicultural Campaign
iHeartMedia, Gilead & Initiative | Gilead PrEP Sniffies’ Cruising Confessions Custom Podcast
- New Brand Launch
Lemieux Bédard | Pfizer Canada: Launching ABRYSVO
- Online Video or Film
Syneos Health Communications for Acadia Pharmaceuticals | Magnolia's Guide to Adventuring
- Pharma TV
Arnold New York, Havas Lynx / Amgen | Listen to Your Heart
- Podcast or Audio
Precision AQ | Scholar Rock Life Takes Muscle
- Professional Marketing
Princeton10, LLP | Talk to the Hand
- Public Relations Campaign
Inizio Evoke and Uncapped Communications / Gilead Sciences | The Adventure Jar: A Story of Connection for Families Living with Metastatic Breast Cancer
- Social Media for Consumer
FCB Health New York, an IPG Health Company/Sanofi | Badge of Honor
- Website for Consumer
FCB Health New York, an IPG Health Company/Sanofi | Badge of Honor
The judging panel included experts from leading pharmaceutical companies and top agencies involved in life sciences marketing and communications, including Humana, Epsilon, GSK and GoodRx. See the full judges list here.
View all the award winners here.
CINEHEALTH International Health and Wellness Film and Video Festival
The CINEHEALTH International Health and Wellness Film and Video Festival took place in conjunction with the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards. The awards were presented in the following categories:
- Best Feature Film
Ari – A Story of Love and Life / Director: Holly Hardman
- Best Short Film
Lillian / Director: Dante Bellini
- Best Episodic Series
Rare, Well Done / Production: Avalere Health
- Best Social Media Short
Meet Dr. Joel Bervell / Director: Dr. Joel Bervell
- Best Podcast
All American Ruins: Sober / Director: Blake Pfeil
- Lifetime Achievement
Selma Blair
Additionally, CineHealth in partnership with National CineMedia will showcase festival winners through National Theatrical Network on Noovie preshow, hosted by Emmy-award winner Maria Menounos, beginning Friday, September 12.
The Awards Gala took place at the National Constitution Center with a cocktail reception, musical performance and after party with a live DJ.
About Questex
Questex helps people live better and longer. The company brings people together in the markets that help people live better—hospitality, operational real estate and wellness—and the industries that help people live longer—life sciences and healthcare—along with the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. In the experience economy, Questex connects its ecosystem through live events, enriched with data insights and digital communities, to deliver exceptional experiences and measurable results. It happens here.
Media Contact
Linda Lam
Director of Marketing, Life Sciences & Healthcare
llam@questex.com