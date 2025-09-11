Questex’s Fierce Pharma Announces the 2025 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Winners

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This evening at an awards gala, Questex’s Fierce Pharma announced the winners of the 2025 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards, an annual awards program presented by honoring leadership, vision, innovation and strategic accomplishments within the pharma marketing and advertising community. The program was held in conjunction with Fierce Pharma Week.

The competition showcased the pharma companies and their agencies that have produced thought-provoking, innovative, and compelling campaigns that are making a difference and meeting the global health challenges of today and tomorrow. Trophies were presented to winners in 18 categories. All of the winners found new ways to communicate and produce innovative campaigns.

“It was a challenge for our judges to select one winner in each category based on all of the creative submissions. The winners have truly demonstrated excellence and we are honored to celebrate their work. Congratulations to all of the winners,” said Rebecca Willumson, Senior Vice President and Publisher of Fierce Pharma, Fierce Biotech and Fierce Healthcare.

The 2025 winners:

Agency of the Year

/prompt.

Best Use of AI (sponsored by OSTRO)

FCB Health New York, an IPG Health Company/Sanofi | Badge of Honor

Charitable or Philanthropic Campaign

FCB Health New York, an IPG Health Company/Sanofi | Badge of Honor

Digital Campaign – non-social media

twelvenote /prompt. / Pacira BioSciences | EXPAREL: Express your Recovery

Impiricus HCP Impact Award (sponsored by Impiricus)

Bausch Health | Jublia® “Don’t fear the fungus” USA (60 sec)

Influencer-Driven Campaign

Lippe Taylor /prompt. / Acadia Pharmaceuticals | More To Parkinson’s: Turning Silence Into Action

Innovation Challenge

Merkley + Partners | Your Attention Please

Marketer of the Year (sponsored by IQVIA Digital)

Bausch + Lomb (Xiidra) | Paul DeSilva

Medical Conference or Event Marketing

Bristol Myers Squibb / Real Chemistry | Wasn’t Supposed to See This

Multicultural Campaign

iHeartMedia, Gilead & Initiative | Gilead PrEP Sniffies’ Cruising Confessions Custom Podcast

New Brand Launch

Lemieux Bédard | Pfizer Canada: Launching ABRYSVO

Online Video or Film

Syneos Health Communications for Acadia Pharmaceuticals | Magnolia's Guide to Adventuring

Pharma TV

Arnold New York, Havas Lynx / Amgen | Listen to Your Heart

Podcast or Audio

Precision AQ | Scholar Rock Life Takes Muscle

Professional Marketing

Princeton10, LLP | Talk to the Hand

Public Relations Campaign

Inizio Evoke and Uncapped Communications / Gilead Sciences | The Adventure Jar: A Story of Connection for Families Living with Metastatic Breast Cancer

Social Media for Consumer

FCB Health New York, an IPG Health Company/Sanofi | Badge of Honor

Website for Consumer

FCB Health New York, an IPG Health Company/Sanofi | Badge of Honor





CINEHEALTH International Health and Wellness Film and Video Festival

The CINEHEALTH International Health and Wellness Film and Video Festival took place in conjunction with the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards. The awards were presented in the following categories:

Best Feature Film

Ari – A Story of Love and Life / Director: Holly Hardman

Best Short Film

Lillian / Director: Dante Bellini

Best Episodic Series

Rare, Well Done / Production: Avalere Health

Best Social Media Short

Meet Dr. Joel Bervell / Director: Dr. Joel Bervell

Best Podcast

All American Ruins: Sober / Director: Blake Pfeil

Lifetime Achievement

Selma Blair





Additionally, CineHealth in partnership with National CineMedia will showcase festival winners through National Theatrical Network on Noovie preshow, hosted by Emmy-award winner Maria Menounos, beginning Friday, September 12.

The Awards Gala took place at the National Constitution Center with a cocktail reception, musical performance and after party with a live DJ.

