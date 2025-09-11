Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
11 September 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 10 September 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 454.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 457.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):455.129100

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,683,127 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,247,303 have voting rights and 3,100,500 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE455.12910015,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
90456.0008:11:21LSE  
460456.0008:11:21LSE  
711455.0008:17:59LSE  
98455.0008:17:59LSE  
355455.5008:34:06LSE  
195455.5008:34:06LSE  
359457.0009:20:39LSE  
155457.0009:20:39LSE  
39457.0009:20:51LSE  
16457.0009:22:48LSE  
300457.0009:22:48LSE  
239457.0009:22:48LSE  
585456.5009:27:53LSE  
294456.5009:27:53LSE  
197455.0009:56:30LSE  
14455.0009:56:30LSE  
88454.5010:33:34LSE  
485454.5010:33:44LSE  
51454.5010:33:54LSE  
536454.5010:33:54LSE  
68455.5010:52:13LSE  
75455.5010:56:29LSE  
393455.5010:56:35LSE  
190455.5010:56:35LSE  
605454.5011:07:48LSE  
361455.5012:08:03LSE  
209455.5012:08:03LSE  
150455.0012:10:03LSE  
40455.0012:10:08LSE  
407454.5013:13:11LSE  
610454.5013:24:04LSE  
365454.5013:24:04LSE  
258454.5013:24:05LSE  
59454.5013:25:00LSE  
19454.5013:25:02LSE  
4454.5013:25:02LSE  
12454.5013:25:02LSE  
550454.5013:26:00LSE  
120454.5013:27:00LSE  
482454.5013:32:00LSE  
615455.0014:22:09LSE  
615455.0014:22:09LSE  
614454.5014:23:59LSE  
263454.5014:24:03LSE  
614454.5014:25:06LSE  
221455.0014:27:44LSE  
225455.0014:27:48LSE  
98455.0014:27:48LSE  
190455.0014:27:52LSE  
193455.0014:28:15LSE  
295455.0014:28:15LSE  
517455.0014:29:01LSE  
232455.0014:29:03LSE  
64455.0014:30:02LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


