LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

11 September 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 10 September 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 454.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 457.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 455.129100

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,683,127 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,247,303 have voting rights and 3,100,500 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 455.129100 15,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 90 456.00 08:11:21 LSE 460 456.00 08:11:21 LSE 711 455.00 08:17:59 LSE 98 455.00 08:17:59 LSE 355 455.50 08:34:06 LSE 195 455.50 08:34:06 LSE 359 457.00 09:20:39 LSE 155 457.00 09:20:39 LSE 39 457.00 09:20:51 LSE 16 457.00 09:22:48 LSE 300 457.00 09:22:48 LSE 239 457.00 09:22:48 LSE 585 456.50 09:27:53 LSE 294 456.50 09:27:53 LSE 197 455.00 09:56:30 LSE 14 455.00 09:56:30 LSE 88 454.50 10:33:34 LSE 485 454.50 10:33:44 LSE 51 454.50 10:33:54 LSE 536 454.50 10:33:54 LSE 68 455.50 10:52:13 LSE 75 455.50 10:56:29 LSE 393 455.50 10:56:35 LSE 190 455.50 10:56:35 LSE 605 454.50 11:07:48 LSE 361 455.50 12:08:03 LSE 209 455.50 12:08:03 LSE 150 455.00 12:10:03 LSE 40 455.00 12:10:08 LSE 407 454.50 13:13:11 LSE 610 454.50 13:24:04 LSE 365 454.50 13:24:04 LSE 258 454.50 13:24:05 LSE 59 454.50 13:25:00 LSE 19 454.50 13:25:02 LSE 4 454.50 13:25:02 LSE 12 454.50 13:25:02 LSE 550 454.50 13:26:00 LSE 120 454.50 13:27:00 LSE 482 454.50 13:32:00 LSE 615 455.00 14:22:09 LSE 615 455.00 14:22:09 LSE 614 454.50 14:23:59 LSE 263 454.50 14:24:03 LSE 614 454.50 14:25:06 LSE 221 455.00 14:27:44 LSE 225 455.00 14:27:48 LSE 98 455.00 14:27:48 LSE 190 455.00 14:27:52 LSE 193 455.00 14:28:15 LSE 295 455.00 14:28:15 LSE 517 455.00 14:29:01 LSE 232 455.00 14:29:03 LSE 64 455.00 14:30:02 LSE

For further information please contact:



Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.