ABN AMRO completes EUR 250 million share buyback programme

11 September 2025

ABN AMRO announced today that it has completed its EUR 250 million share buyback programme which started on 7 August 2025.

Under the share buyback programme a total of 9,847,302 ordinary shares and depository receipts were purchased, representing 1.18% of issued shares, at an average price of EUR 25.39. ABN AMRO intends to cancel the repurchased ordinary shares and corresponding depository receipts in due course.

NLFI as a majority shareholder has participated pro-rata in the share buyback programme for 30.5% of the total program.

Since the last update on the share buyback programme on 5 September 2025 a remaining number of 1,447,302 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of EUR 25.33 for a total amount of EUR 36,656,673.

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme.

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).







