The World's Best Pole Vaulters to Face Off in a Historic Showdown in Asia this September 21!

MAKATI CITY, PHILIPPINES, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Atletang Ayala World Pole Vault Challenge, a unique collaboration between Filipino pole vault athlete EJ Obiena, Ayala Foundation, and the MVP Sports Foundation, has announced its full lineup of international athletes for the highly anticipated two-day event. Set for September 20 and 21, this groundbreaking street vaulting competition will transform the iconic Ayala Triangle at the heart of the Philippines’ business district into a world-class athletic arena. This challenge has attracted a field of vaulters so exceptional that it is worthy of an Olympic or World Championship Final, a rare feat for an international tour event and a testament to the Philippines' capacity to host world-class athletics.

This unique street vaulting event offers a rare opportunity for the public to witness an Olympic-caliber competition up close and for free. For those unable to attend, the event will also be aired on RPTV and livestreamed via the Pilipinas Live App and One Sports' YouTube channel, with catchup airing available on One Sports, and One Sports+, ensuring the competition is accessible to a broad audience across the nation and beyond.

This year’s lineup is an unprecedented collection of talent, featuring a field worthy of any major international final. The roster includes nine of the world's most distinguished vaulters, with several ranked inside the global top 20, serving as an affirmation of Asia's rise as a premier host for international sporting events.

Leading the charge alongside hometown hero EJ Obiena, the reigning Asian Games and Asian Championships gold medalist and a two-time World Championship medalist (silver in 2023, bronze in 2022), are:

Ersu Sasma (Türkiye, World No. 5), a European Championships bronze medalist and an Olympic finalist with a national record of 5.92 meters set this year.

Menno Vloon (Netherlands, World No. 6), the reigning European Indoor champion, a two-time European Team Championships winner, and a three-time World Indoor top-eight finisher.

Thibaut Collet (France, World No. 12), an accomplished European contender with multiple top-eight finishes at the World Championships, World Indoors, and European Championships.

Ben Broeders (Belgium, World No. 13), a former European U23 champion with multiple top-eight finishes at the World and World Indoor Championships.

Austin Miller (USA, World No. 14), the 2025 USA National Pole Vault Champion who recently set a personal best of 5.97 meters, earning him a spot on the US World Championships team.

Piotr Lisek (Poland, World No. 15), a decorated veteran with three World Championship medals (one silver, two bronze), two World Indoor bronze medals, and a former world No. 2 ranking.

Oleg Zernikel (Germany, World No. 16), a bronze medalist at the European Championships and a World U20 bronze medalist.

Matt Ludwig (USA, World No. 23), a Pan American Games winner, NCAA champion, and USA National Indoor champion.

This event is also a powerful testament to the spirit of collaboration, bringing together top organizations in the Philippines for a shared national cause. The vision of EJ Obiena has united industry leaders across telecommunications and finance, as evidenced by the support of Platinum sponsor Ayala Corporation and Gold sponsors Globe, Smart, GCash and Maya. This joint effort, along with the crucial backing of Silver sponsors ALP, Alveo, BPI, BPI AIA, and Puma, demonstrates a collective commitment to making EJ's lifelong dream a reality and showcasing the Philippines' ability to host world-class events.

“This has been a dream—to bring the world of pole vault to the Philippines,” said Obiena. “I really want to showcase the ability of the Philippines to host such an event. That’s the main reason we’re aiming to get as many top athletes as possible—because I want to show that the Philippines is a country capable of hosting events like this.”

