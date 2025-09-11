Press Releases and AI Search: What PR Pros Need to Know Now

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Webinar – Rethinking Press Releases for the Age of AI

AI-powered search is changing how companies get discovered - and press releases are now more critical than ever.

On 16th September, join Notified and the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) for a live webinar to understand exactly how press releases influence AI search and how to optimise yours for maximum visibility.

In this special session, you’ll learn:



Smart keyword and content strategies to improve discoverability

How to leverage AI tools to boost media outreach and engagement

The key distribution channels to maximize reach and impact





WHEN: Tuesday, 16 September, 2025 from 13:00–13:45 GMT

WHERE: Zoom (Access link shared 24 hours before event)

REGISTRATION: Link





WHO:

Ella Darlington – Head of Communications & Marketing, Creative Access (Chair)

Ella leads communications and marketing for Creative Access, a social enterprise dedicated to improving diversity and inclusion across the creative industries. She brings a wealth of experience from her work with global brands and agencies, including Disney and P&G, and is passionate about using storytelling to drive change.

Philip Hodge – Sales Engineer, Notified

Philip helps PR teams use Notified’s tools to share news, track coverage and get better results. He focuses on making press releases more visible, improving workflows and using data to boost impact in today’s AI-driven search world.

Paul Stollery – Co-Founder & Creative Director, Hard Numbers

Paul heads creative strategy at Hard Numbers, where he develops content-first campaigns designed to deliver measurable results. Known for blending creativity with accountability, he has led award-winning PR initiatives that connect stories with audiences in powerful ways.

WHY:

Search is evolving fast, and AI now favors clear, structured and trusted content. This webinar will show PR and comms teams how to make press releases easier to find, more impactful and a key part of their AEO and SEO strategy.

