Wowza to Demonstrate Edge-Powered Streaming on the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano at IBC 2025

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wowza, a leader in video streaming infrastructure, will highlight the power of edge computing at IBC 2025 in Hall 5, Stand 5.F81. Live demonstrations will show how Wowza Streaming Engine, running on the cost-effective, high-performance NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano , brings advanced streaming and AI-powered features to compact, cost-efficient hardware while also scaling seamlessly to larger NVIDIA accelerated computing for high-volume deployments.

Show Floor Highlights

Real-Time Object Detection & Insights

Live object detection and classification running on the Jetson Orin Nano with automated alerts. Multiple HD video feeds are analyzed in real time, proving that advanced video intelligence can run reliably at the edge, even in secure air-gapped or private network environments. The same solution can scale to larger GPU platforms for data center workloads and global video delivery.

On-Device Captioning & Translation

Captions and translations generated instantly on-device with no dependency on cloud services unless desired. This demo highlights how organizations can deliver accessibility and privacy at the same time.

ARM-Native Streaming Efficiency

Wowza Streaming Engine’s latest version supports ARM architecture and is optimized for the Jetson Orin Nano, delivering strong performance while reducing infrastructure costs by as much as 30 percent.

Leadership Perspective

“Using compact devices like the Jetson Orin Nano demonstrates how Wowza empowers organizations with unmatched deployment flexibility, enabling streaming solutions to run seamlessly across on-premises, public cloud, or edge platforms,” said Michael Phillippi, CTO at Wowza. “This versatility ensures customers can optimize performance, cost, and scalability no matter their infrastructure.”

See It Live

For more information about Wowza’s presence at IBC 2025, visit wowza.com/ibc2025 . To set up a meeting with the team during the show, click here .

About Wowza

Wowza provides flexible video infrastructure solutions that power live and on-demand experiences across surveillance, events, entertainment, and more. Trusted by developers and technical teams worldwide, Wowza stands apart for its unmatched deployment control, reliability, and extensibility. Whether streaming from air-gapped networks or hyperscale cloud, customers rely on Wowza to embed scalable video in the most demanding environments without compromising on customization or control. With purpose-built tools, deep protocol support, and expert engineering support, Wowza helps teams build video workflows that just work, anywhere video needs to go.

