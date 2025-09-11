Methode Electronics Announces Leadership Updates in Accounting and Investor Relations

CHICAGO, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI), a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions, today announced key leadership updates.

Stacie Schulz has been appointed Chief Accounting Officer, reporting to Chief Financial Officer Laura Kowalchik. Stacie brings extensive experience in technical accounting, SEC reporting, and financial operations, having held senior leadership roles at Superior Industries, Tenneco, and Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation.

Randy Wilson, who has recently joined Methode as Vice President of Global Treasury, has assumed responsibility for Investor Relations, bringing together both functions under the title of Vice President, Global Treasury & Investor Relations. Randy brings 20 years of expertise in corporate treasury, investor relations, and financial management, and has held senior leadership roles at The Shyft Group and Terex Corporation, where he led treasury and investor relations initiatives.

“We are fortunate to have both Randy and Stacie in these critical leadership roles,” said Kowalchik. “As we work to rebuild credibility with investors and earn the right to grow, their expertise will be instrumental in ensuring operational rigor and strong engagement with shareholders.”

The company also announced that Rob Cherry, Vice President of Investor Relations, will be leaving the organization. “We thank Rob for his contributions to Methode and wish him success in his future endeavors,” said Jon DeGaynor, President and Chief Executive Officer.

For Methode Electronics, Inc.

Randy Wilson

Vice President Investor Relations & Treasury

rwilson@methode.com

248.327.0943