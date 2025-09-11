Wrap Technologies Opens New Virginia Facility to Scale BolaWrap® and C-UAS Drone Solutions; Committed to All-American Made Production

MIAMI, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (the “Company” or “Wrap”), a global leader in pre-escalation and public safety solutions, today announced the official opening of its new U.S. Manufacturing World Headquarters in Norton, Virginia, located in Wise County in the heart of Southwest Virginia.





The new facility expands Wrap’s Made-In-America production footprint. Built to manufacture up to 23,000 BolaWrap® 150 devices and more than 150,000 cassettes per month, with future expansion capacity expected to double or triple output as demand grows. In addition, the site supports Wrap’s growing public safety ecosystem of tools, including WrapVision™ and WrapReality™ VR training systems.





The Norton facility is projected to create 120+ new jobs in southwestern Virginia across manufacturing, engineering, logistics, and training roles. It also houses a dedicated engineering and R&D wing and a demonstration and training center where agencies and partners can experience Wrap solutions firsthand.

“Relocating our manufacturing headquarters to Norton, Virginia, represents a strategic investment in Wrap’s future,” said Jared Novick, President and Chief Operating Officer of Wrap. “This move is about more than producing the BolaWrap 150 or advancing next-generation technologies: it’s about creating high-quality jobs, fostering innovation, and partnering with a community that shares our commitment to public safety. Norton provides the talent, infrastructure, and momentum we believe we need to grow, and we are proud to make it the home of our next chapter.”

The State of Virginia supported the $4.1 million project through the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, the Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority, the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, and the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority. The project also benefited from the support of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, who provided a strong local pathway to good, new jobs.

Wrap’s investment in Wise County builds on its partnerships with more than 40 agencies across Virginia, including the Virginia Department of Corrections, Richmond Police Department, Fairfax County Police Department, and Virginia Commonwealth University Police.

Ron Colaizzi, Wrap’s Director of Operations and Facilities, added: “Our Norton headquarters was built with intention. From more efficient production lines to R&D labs and training rooms, it’s a facility that demonstrates how Wrap is preparing to scale, innovate, and deliver the highest-quality products. We are proud to build these solutions in Southwest Virginia and prouder still to work towards creating good jobs for a community that welcomed us from day one.”

Key Advantages of Norton Facility:

Production Capacity – Capable of producing up to 23,000 BolaWrap® 150 restraint devices and more than 150,000 cassettes per month.

– Capable of producing up to 23,000 restraint devices and more than 150,000 cassettes per month. C-UAS Readiness – Facility intends to assemble Wrap’s patent-pending 1KC kinetic anti-drone cassette, extending the BolaWrap® platform into counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) with scalable, modular options for defense and public safety missions.

– Facility intends to assemble Wrap’s patent-pending 1KC kinetic anti-drone cassette, extending the BolaWrap® platform into counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) with scalable, modular options for defense and public safety missions. Made-in-America Manufacturing – We intend to fully assemble all products in the U.S., including BolaWrap devices, WrapVision™ cameras, and WrapReality™ VR training systems.

– We intend to fully assemble all products in the U.S., including BolaWrap devices, cameras, and VR training systems. Job Creation – 126 new manufacturing, engineering, logistics, and training positions.

– 126 new manufacturing, engineering, logistics, and training positions. Expansion Potential – Purpose-built site with room to double and triple footprint (20,000 sq. ft. → 40,000 sq. ft. → 60,000 sq. ft.) in planned future phases.

– Purpose-built site with room to double and triple footprint (20,000 sq. ft. → 40,000 sq. ft. → 60,000 sq. ft.) in planned future phases. Innovation Hub – On-site engineering/R&D area plus demo and training room for agencies and partners.





We believe the opening of the Norton facility marks a cornerstone in Wrap’s next-generation growth strategy intended to centralize production, strengthen supply chain resilience, and expand capacity to deliver long-term value to customers and shareholders.

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

Wrap’s BolaWrap® 150 solution leads in pre-escalation and beyond, providing law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident.

This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap’s commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

Wrap Reality™ VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, Wrap Reality™ is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high stakes encounters effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance, and superior video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts seamless cloud integration and adheres to Trade Agreements Act (TAA) compliance requirements and GSA schedule contracts requirements. Crucially, unlike many competitor devices manufactured overseas in foreign, non-compliant, and possibly hostile regions, WrapVision is built right here in North America today, with a critical made-in-America roadmap by the end of 2025. This track helps ensure data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

