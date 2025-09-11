BlockQuarry Corp. Introduces BLQCsmith Service Platform, Expanding Revenue Model with Advanced Mining Management Solutions

HOUSTON, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlockQuarry Corp. (OTC: BLQC), a leading Texas-based energy and infrastructure company specializing in advanced mining solutions, today announces the development of BLQCsmith, a comprehensive service platform designed to optimize mining operations through intelligent monitoring, remote diagnostics, and professional support services. This strategic initiative significantly expands BlockQuarry's revenue model beyond hardware sales, creating recurring revenue streams through value-added services that enhance operational efficiency and reduce downtime for large-scale mining operations.

Comprehensive Mining Management Solution

BLQCsmith represents BlockQuarry's evolution into a full-service mining technology provider, offering a sophisticated dashboard for monitoring miners, providing firmware updates, and enabling remote diagnostics capabilities. The platform addresses critical operational challenges faced by large mining pools, delivering enhanced management capabilities that optimize performance while minimizing operational disruptions.

"The introduction of BLQCsmith marks our strategic expansion into high-value service offerings that complement our revolutionary mining hardware," said Gregg Boehmer, CEO of BlockQuarry Corp. "This platform transforms how operators manage their mining infrastructure, providing the tools and support necessary to maximize uptime and operational efficiency. BLQCsmith represents the best way to monetize our client relationships long-term while delivering exceptional value."

Advanced Monitoring and Diagnostic Capabilities

The BLQCsmith platform delivers comprehensive mining management through:

Real-Time Monitoring Dashboard: Advanced visualization and analytics for mining pool performance, individual unit status, and operational metrics

Advanced visualization and analytics for mining pool performance, individual unit status, and operational metrics Remote Firmware Management: Streamlined firmware update deployment and version control across entire mining operations

Streamlined firmware update deployment and version control across entire mining operations Predictive Diagnostics: Intelligent monitoring systems that identify potential issues before they impact operations, reducing unplanned downtime

Intelligent monitoring systems that identify potential issues before they impact operations, reducing unplanned downtime Centralized Fleet Management: Unified control interface for managing large-scale mining deployments with enhanced operational oversight

Professional Service Contracts

Beyond the core platform, BlockQuarry is developing comprehensive service contract offerings that provide additional operational support and peace of mind for enterprise clients:

Advanced RMA Services: Expedited replacement and repair programs that minimize equipment downtime and maximize operational continuity

Expedited replacement and repair programs that minimize equipment downtime and maximize operational continuity Dedicated On-Site Support: Professional technical staff deployment for troubleshooting, maintenance, and deployment assistance at competitive per diem rates

Professional technical staff deployment for troubleshooting, maintenance, and deployment assistance at competitive per diem rates Custom Deployment Services: Specialized support for large-scale mining facility installations and optimization



Scalable Revenue Model

While the BLQCsmith software is not required for mining operations, it significantly enhances the management of large mining pools by reducing complexity and operational overhead. The platform's fee-based model creates sustainable recurring revenue streams while delivering measurable value through improved efficiency and reduced downtime.

"BLQCsmith makes managing large mining pools dramatically easier while reducing the costly downtime that can impact profitability," added Boehmer. "Our service contracts complement the platform by providing the professional support that enterprise operators demand for mission-critical operations."

Market-Leading Service Integration

The BLQCsmith platform integration with BlockQuarry's innovative mining hardware creates a comprehensive ecosystem that addresses the full spectrum of enterprise mining needs. By combining revolutionary hardware architecture with intelligent software management and professional services, BlockQuarry delivers unmatched value propositions for large-scale mining operations.

Positioned for Recurring Revenue Growth

The development of BLQCsmith and associated service contracts positions BlockQuarry to capture significant recurring revenue opportunities in the high-value mining services market. This strategic expansion leverages the company's hardware expertise while creating sustainable income streams that extend far beyond initial equipment sales.

Looking Ahead

As BlockQuarry continues development of the BLQCsmith platform and service contract offerings, the company anticipates strong market demand from operators seeking comprehensive mining management solutions. The platform's ability to optimize operations while reducing downtime addresses critical needs in the enterprise mining sector.

About BlockQuarry Corp.

BlockQuarry Corp. (BLQC) stands at the forefront of innovation in the U.S. energy and infrastructure sectors, passionately committed to advancing the implementation of carbon-negative industrial energy on a global scale. Specializing in the provision of green, sustainable, and economically viable energy solutions, BlockQuarry caters to industries with substantial power requirements, including data storage hubs, manufacturing, cryptocurrency mining, and AI.

For more information, please contact us at info@blockquarry.io.

