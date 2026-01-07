BlockQuarry Corp. Reports Surging Interest for American-Made BLQCBuster™ Miners Following Preorder Launch

HOUSTON, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlockQuarry Corp. (OTC: BLQC), a leading innovator in American-manufactured cryptocurrency mining solutions and sustainable energy infrastructure, today announced an overwhelming market response to the opening of preorders for its flagship BLQCBuster™ crypto mining platform.

Following the public debut of the BLQCBuster™ at the Mining Disrupt Conference in Dallas this past November, the company has seen significant inbound interest from institutional and enterprise-scale operators. Initial feedback from the preorder launch highlights a critical market demand for domestic, high-uptime hardware.

Strong Market Validation

Early respondees to the preorder opening have expressed urgent interest in integrating the BLQCBuster’s modular architecture into existing infrastructure. Notable inquiries from the field include:

"We have a 5MW site we are looking to upgrade immediately with American-made hardware to mitigate supply chain risks."

"Will you have a booth at Mining Disrupt in Miami this July?" (Note: BlockQuarry confirms it will be exhibiting at the Miami event, July 21-23, 2026.)

Strategic Rollout and Client Testing

BlockQuarry has remained in active dialogue with key attendees from the Dallas conference to establish a strategic "First-Off-Line" program. Under this framework, select clients will receive the first production units to validate performance within their specific environments before moving toward larger-scale, multi-megawatt contracts.

"The initial response has surpassed our internal projections," said Gregg Boehmer, CEO of BlockQuarry Corp. "The industry is clearly hungry for a U.S.-manufactured solution that prioritizes reliability and serviceability. By working closely with our partners from the Dallas event, we are ensuring that the first units off the line deliver the field-proven results necessary to support the massive infrastructure upgrades our clients are planning."

The BLQCBuster™ Advantage

The BLQCBuster™ is engineered in New York and manufactured in York, Pennsylvania. Key features include:

Performance: Powered by ASIC chips for high efficiency.

Powered by ASIC chips for high efficiency. Versatility: A 2U rack-mountable design with hot-swappable nodes.

A 2U rack-mountable design with hot-swappable nodes. Reliability: Patent-pending Dynamic Superbalancing technology to maintain uptime even if individual chips fail. Remaining chips overclock to make up for failed chip.

Patent-pending Dynamic Superbalancing technology to maintain uptime even if individual chips fail. Remaining chips overclock to make up for failed chip. American Made, American Backed Day 2 Support: Our support technicians are located here in the U.S. are being trained by the engineers who designed the BLQCBuster. Live People and real results!

Additional information, technical specifications, and ordering details are available at www.blqcbuster.com. Media inquiries or requests for executive commentary may be directed to gregg@blqcbuster.com.

About BlockQuarry Corp.

BlockQuarry Corp. (OTC: BLQC) is revolutionizing the cryptocurrency mining hardware sector through its innovative American-manufactured mining solutions. The Company specializes in developing advanced, scalable mining technology that addresses critical market demands for domestic supply chain security, superior engineering, and comprehensive operational support. Through its flagship BLQCBuster™ platform and BLQCsmith™ service ecosystem, BlockQuarry delivers cutting-edge performance combined with modular architecture designed for both enterprise-scale operations and the evolving regulatory landscape. The Company is committed to providing secure, sustainable, and economically viable infrastructure solutions for cryptocurrency mining, AI, and high-performance computing applications. For more information, visit www.BLQCBuster.com.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained in this publication does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy securities of BlockQuarry Corp. (the "Company"). This publication contains forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and may involve subjective judgment and analysis. As such, there are no assurances whatsoever that the Company will meet its expectations with respect to its future revenues, sales volume, commercial launch timelines, customer adoption, manufacturing scalability, or market penetration. The information provided herein is believed to be accurate and reliable, however the Company makes no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to its accuracy or completeness. The Company has no obligation to provide the recipient with additional updated information. No information in this publication should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this publication other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of BlockQuarry Corp. to complete product testing and validation; the ability to transition from prototype to commercial production; market acceptance of the BLQCBuster™ platform; the ability to compete with established manufacturers; the ability to secure manufacturing capacity and manage supply chain requirements; the ability to convert prospective customer interest into binding orders and revenue; changes in the cryptocurrency mining industry including profitability dynamics and regulatory developments; general economic conditions and their impact on capital availability and customer investment decisions; and other risks. BlockQuarry Corp. undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in BlockQuarry Corp. expectations.

