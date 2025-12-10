BlockQuarry Announces Launch of New Corporate Website, BLQCBuster.com

HOUSTON, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlockQuarry Corp. (OTC: BLQC) (the "Company"), a leading innovator in American-manufactured cryptocurrency mining solutions and sustainable energy infrastructure, today announced the official launch of its new corporate website, BLQCBuster.com. The new online platform is designed to better serve customers, partners, and shareholders by providing clearer access to company information, product offerings, and upcoming ordering procedures.

The new domain name and newly built website marks a significant step in BlockQuarry’s ongoing efforts to enhance communication and streamline access to company updates as it executes on its growth strategy. The site also features detailed 3D animations of the industry disrupting BLQCbuster miner, giving customers and investors an immersive look at the company’s technology.

Additionally, customers will be able to submit requests for sales quotes through the new website.

“Our team is excited to unveil BLQCBuster.com as the new central hub for everything BlockQuarry,” said Gregg Boehmer, CEO of BlockQuarry Corp. “This new site represents a fresh chapter for the company. It provides a modern, user-friendly experience that will make it easier for customers and shareholders to track what we’re building and where we’re heading.”

Boehmer emphasized that the launch is the first phase of a broader communication and operations update.

“As we move forward, we will be keeping customers and shareholders informed on the process in which orders will be accepted,” Boehmer added. “BLQCBuster.com gives us a platform to share those updates clearly and consistently as we roll out the next steps of our operational plan.”

The website includes streamlined navigation, updated information on company initiatives, and will be adding a dedicated news section where future updates will be posted.

About BlockQuarry Corp.

BlockQuarry Corp. (OTC: BLQC) is revolutionizing the cryptocurrency mining hardware sector through its innovative American-manufactured mining solutions. The Company specializes in developing advanced, scalable mining technology that addresses critical market demands for domestic supply chain security, superior engineering, and comprehensive operational support. Through its flagship BLQCBuster™ platform and BLQCsmith™ service ecosystem, BlockQuarry delivers cutting-edge performance combined with modular architecture designed for both enterprise-scale operations and the evolving regulatory landscape. The Company is committed to providing secure, sustainable, and economically viable infrastructure solutions for cryptocurrency mining, AI, and high-performance computing applications. For more information, visit www.BLQCBuster.com.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained in this publication does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy securities of BlockQuarry Corp. (the "Company"). This publication contains forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and may involve subjective judgment and analysis. As such, there are no assurances whatsoever that the Company will meet its expectations with respect to its future revenues, sales volume, commercial launch timelines, customer adoption, manufacturing scalability, or market penetration. The information provided herein is believed to be accurate and reliable, however the Company makes no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to its accuracy or completeness. The Company has no obligation to provide the recipient with additional updated information. No information in this publication should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this publication other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of BlockQuarry Corp. to complete product testing and validation; the ability to transition from prototype to commercial production; market acceptance of the BLQCBuster™ platform; the ability to compete with established manufacturers; the ability to secure manufacturing capacity and manage supply chain requirements; the ability to convert prospective customer interest into binding orders and revenue; changes in the cryptocurrency mining industry including profitability dynamics and regulatory developments; general economic conditions and their impact on capital availability and customer investment decisions; and other risks. BlockQuarry Corp. undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in BlockQuarry Corp. expectations.

