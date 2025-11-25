Federal Security Investigation of Foreign Mining Hardware Manufacturer Validates BlockQuarry's American-Made Strategy

HOUSTON, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlockQuarry Corp. (OTC: BLQC) (the "Company"), a leading innovator in American-manufactured cryptocurrency mining solutions and sustainable energy infrastructure, today addressed the implications of ongoing federal security investigations into foreign-manufactured mining hardware and how this development reinforces the strategic importance of domestic mining equipment production.

Federal investigators have launched Operation Red Sunset, a comprehensive security review led by the Department of Homeland Security examining whether mining hardware from a major Chinese manufacturer could pose risks of espionage or sabotage to U.S. critical infrastructure. The investigation centers on allegations that foreign-manufactured mining machines could be remotely manipulated to enable surveillance or disrupt the U.S. power grid.

According to reports, inspectors have examined chips and firmware from devices seized at U.S. ports, and officials have scrutinized deployments near sensitive locations, including military bases and government facilities. A Senate Intelligence Committee report warned that these devices present "several disturbing vulnerabilities" and could potentially be controlled from foreign jurisdictions.

The probe spans both recent administrations, reflecting bipartisan concern over foreign technology influence in U.S. critical infrastructure sectors. This investigation coincides with broader efforts to assess risks associated with foreign technology in sensitive applications, including potential violations of tariffs and import regulations.

Strategic Implications for Domestic Manufacturing

"From a national security standpoint, this federal investigation underscores what we have been emphasizing since the inception of our BLQCBuster™ program – that critical infrastructure components simply cannot rely on foreign-manufactured hardware with potential vulnerabilities," said Gregg Boehmer, CEO of BlockQuarry Corp. "The cryptocurrency mining sector intersects directly with our nation's power grid and digital infrastructure. We stand ready to provide American operators with domestically engineered domestically manufactured mining solutions that eliminate these supply chain and security concerns entirely."

The ongoing investigation has created significant uncertainty for U.S. mining operations that currently rely on foreign hardware suppliers. Some American operators face substantial tariff liabilities exceeding $100 million related to imported mining equipment, while simultaneously confronting questions about the security integrity of their existing infrastructure.

BlockQuarry's BLQCBuster Platform: The American Alternative

BlockQuarry's flagship BLQCBuster™ mining system represents the first American-manufactured cryptocurrency miner designed specifically for scalability, operational efficiency, and supply chain security. The system features:

• Complete U.S.-based design, engineering, and manufacturing

• Pennsylvania-based production with New York-manufactured enclosures

• Innovative modular chip architecture for superior reliability and fault tolerance

• Elimination of foreign firmware and remote access vulnerabilities

• Comprehensive domestic technical support through the BLQCsmith™ service platform

Following its successful debut at the Mining Disrupt Conference in Dallas, where the BLQCBuster received exceptional industry reception, BlockQuarry has been advancing toward commercial launch with growing confidence. The Company's Gen-2 testing continues to meet or exceed performance targets, and the global sales organization is developing a qualified prospect pipeline.

The current security investigation environment significantly strengthens the value proposition for American-made mining infrastructure. Operators seeking to eliminate geopolitical risk, comply with evolving regulatory frameworks, and ensure the integrity of their mining operations now have a domestically manufactured alternative that addresses the exact vulnerabilities currently under federal scrutiny.

Looking Forward

BlockQuarry intends to secure booth space at Mining Disrupt Miami (July 21-23, 2026), providing an expanded platform to showcase production-ready BLQCBuster units to mining operators, strategic partners, and industry stakeholders as the Company scales its commercial operations.

The convergence of heightened security scrutiny, substantial tariff implications, and growing demand for supply chain transparency positions BlockQuarry's American-manufactured solutions at a pivotal moment in the evolution of domestic cryptocurrency mining infrastructure.

About BlockQuarry Corp.

BlockQuarry Corp. (OTC: BLQC) is revolutionizing the cryptocurrency mining hardware sector through its innovative American-manufactured mining solutions. The Company specializes in developing advanced, scalable mining technology that addresses critical market demands for domestic supply chain security, superior engineering, and comprehensive operational support. Through its flagship BLQCBuster™ platform and BLQCsmith™ service ecosystem, BlockQuarry delivers cutting-edge performance combined with modular architecture designed for both enterprise-scale operations and the evolving regulatory landscape. The Company is committed to providing secure, sustainable, and economically viable infrastructure solutions for cryptocurrency mining, AI, and high-performance computing applications. For more information, visit blqcbuster.com.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained in this publication does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy securities of BlockQuarry Corp. (the "Company"). This publication contains forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and may involve subjective judgment and analysis. As such, there are no assurances whatsoever that the Company will meet its expectations with respect to its future revenues, sales volume, commercial launch timelines, customer adoption, manufacturing scalability, or market penetration. The information provided herein is believed to be accurate and reliable, however the Company makes no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to its accuracy or completeness. The Company has no obligation to provide the recipient with additional updated information. No information in this publication should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this publication other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of BlockQuarry Corp. to complete product testing and validation; the ability to transition from prototype to commercial production; market acceptance of the BLQCBuster™ platform; the ability to compete with established manufacturers; the ability to secure manufacturing capacity and manage supply chain requirements; the ability to convert prospective customer interest into binding orders and revenue; changes in the cryptocurrency mining industry including profitability dynamics and regulatory developments; general economic conditions and their impact on capital availability and customer investment decisions; and other risks. BlockQuarry Corp. undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in BlockQuarry Corp. expectations.

Media & Investor Contact:

Gregg Boehmer

Chief Executive Officer

BlockQuarry Corp.

gboehmer@blockquarrycorp.com