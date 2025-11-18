BlockQuarry Achieves Major Milestone with BLQCBuster's Successful Industry Debut, Positioning for Rapid Market Expansion

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlockQuarry Corp. (OTC: BLQC), a leading innovator in advanced cryptocurrency mining solutions and sustainable energy infrastructure, is pleased to report exceptional industry reception for the BLQCBuster™ following its debut at the Mining Disrupt Conference in Dallas. The overwhelmingly positive response from industry leaders, prospective clients, and technology partners validates BlockQuarry's engineering excellence and positions the Company for accelerated market penetration in the rapidly expanding American-made mining hardware sector.

The BLQCBuster represents a pivotal breakthrough in domestic mining technology, combining innovative modular architecture with advanced rack-mount capabilities to deliver unmatched flexibility and performance. As the first American-manufactured cryptocurrency miner designed specifically for scalability and operational efficiency, the BLQCBuster addresses critical supply chain vulnerabilities while offering domestic operators enhanced support infrastructure and competitive total cost of ownership.

"The response from Mining Disrupt exceeded our expectations and validates our vision for transforming the mining hardware industry," said Gregg Boehmer, CEO of BlockQuarry Corp. "Industry leaders immediately recognized the BLQCBuster's competitive advantages—from its sophisticated engineering to our comprehensive Day 2 support model. We're receiving inbound interest from established operations interested in pre-orders, and one significant player has already expressed interest in positioning the BLQCBuster as their preferred solution for clients. This level of early-stage commercial validation demonstrates strong market demand for American-made alternatives that don't compromise on performance or reliability."

Strategic Market Entry and Accelerated Commercial Roadmap

BlockQuarry's strategic approach to market entry demonstrates operational discipline and confidence in its technology foundation. With Gen-1 successfully completing 60- day validation testing and Gen-2 advancing through final optimization with minimal modifications, the Company is positioned to transition from development to scaled commercial deployment. The engineering team's ability to achieve near-production readiness with only minor refinements underscores the robustness of the initial design and de-risks the path to volume manufacturing.

The Company's decision to sponsor "BLQC-Tail Hour"—an exclusive networking event at Mining Disrupt—proved highly strategic, attracting approximately 50 industry professionals to maximum capacity despite competing events. Attendees engaged extensively with video demonstrations showcasing the BLQCBuster's technical capabilities, with feedback indicating strong differentiation versus existing market solutions.

"Our video presentation resonated powerfully with conference attendees, many of whom expressed genuine excitement about what our team has accomplished," Boehmer continued. "We saw industry veterans literally captivated by the BLQCBuster's engineering approach and feature set. That level of organic engagement tells us we've developed something truly differentiated in a crowded market."

Building Commercial Momentum Through Systematic Execution

With Gen-2 testing progressing on schedule and validation milestones consistently met or exceeded, BlockQuarry is advancing toward commercial launch with increasing confidence. The Company's global sales organization is currently developing a qualified prospect pipeline and establishing the pre-order framework that will facilitate efficient market entry once final testing concludes.

"All testing phases have met and in many cases exceeded our performance targets," said BlockQuarry leadership. "The data we presented at Mining Disrupt demonstrated real-world capabilities that captured industry attention. Once Gen-2 validation completes in the near term, we'll be positioned to formalize our commercial launch strategy and begin accepting initial orders from our growing prospect base."

Looking ahead, BlockQuarry has secured booth space at Mining Disrupt Miami (July 21-23, 2026), providing an expanded platform to showcase production-ready units and demonstrate the Company's execution capabilities. This strategic presence at the industry's premier event will enable BlockQuarry to engage with an even broader audience of potential customers, strategic partners, and industry stakeholders as the Company scales its commercial operations.

About BlockQuarry Corp.

BlockQuarry Corp. (BLQC) is revolutionizing the cryptocurrency mining hardware sector through its innovative American-manufactured mining solutions. The Company specializes in developing advanced, scalable mining technology that addresses critical market demands for domestic supply chain security, superior engineering, and comprehensive operational support. Through its flagship BLQCBuster™ platform, BlockQuarry delivers cutting-edge performance combined with modular architecture designed for both enterprise-scale operations and distributed deployment models.

Beyond mining hardware, BlockQuarry stands at the forefront of innovation in U.S. energy and infrastructure sectors, committed to advancing carbon-negative industrial energy solutions on a global scale. The Company provides green, sustainable, and economically viable energy solutions for power-intensive industries including data centers, advanced manufacturing, cryptocurrency mining operations, and AI infrastructure. BlockQuarry's integrated approach combines hardware innovation with energy optimization to deliver comprehensive solutions that enhance operational efficiency while reducing environmental impact.

For more information, please contact us at gboehmer@blockquarrycorp.com.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the ability of BlockQuarry Corp. to successfully complete product testing and validation; the ability to transition from prototype to commercial production; market acceptance of the BLQCBuster™ and competitive positioning in the mining hardware sector; the ability to secure manufacturing capacity and manage supply chain requirements; the ability to convert prospective customer interest into binding orders and revenue; the ability to meet anticipated performance specifications and delivery timelines; changes in the cryptocurrency mining industry including profitability dynamics and regulatory developments; the ability to compete with established international manufacturers; general economic conditions and their impact on capital availability and customer investment decisions; and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with regulatory authorities.

The information contained in this press release is believed to be accurate and reliable; however, the Company makes no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to its accuracy or completeness. There are no assurances whatsoever that the Company will meet its expectations with respect to future revenues, production volumes, customer orders, or market penetration. The Company has no obligation to provide the recipient with additional updated information. No information in this press release should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future stock price, revenues, results of operations, or business performance.