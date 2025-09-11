Momcozy Honored at Kind+Jugend 2025 for Innovation in Maternal Care

COLOGNE, Germany, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy , a global leader in maternal care and a pioneer of the Mom-First philosophy, announced at Kind+Jugend that its Ergonest Maternity Support Belt has won the 2025 Kind+Jugend Innovation Award. At the same time, the company unveiled its “Love & Loneliness” study on postpartum mental health and pledged €5,000 to support the Frauenmilchbank Initiative, advancing equitable access to donor breast milk for premature infants.





Momcozy receives the 2025 Kind+Jugend Innovation Award in Cologne

Kind+Jugend Innovation Award: A Breakthrough in Maternal Support

The Kind+Jugend Innovation Award is one of the most prestigious honors in the global parenting industry, recognizing products that excel in safety, design, and functionality—improving the lives of parents and children worldwide. At the Kind+Jugend opening ceremony on September 9, Momcozy received this recognition for its Ergonest Maternity Support Belt, the first in the industry to combine the patented Ergonest Support Structure™ with a unique O-shaped molding system. The innovative design relieves pressure, improves posture, and enhances comfort throughout pregnancy.

Endorsed by midwives, the Ergonest Belt demonstrates both engineering excellence and meaningful impact on everyday maternal well-being.





Momcozy presents its Cozy Tech product lineup at Kind+Jugend 2025

"Love & Loneliness": Spotlight on Maternal Mental Health

At a press luncheon during the tradeshow, Momcozy presented its latest "Love & Loneliness" study, conducted by Kantar. The research revealed that two-thirds (67%) of young mothers in Germany experience loneliness postpartum, with exhaustion (68%), mood swings (59%), mental stress (54%), and unsupported nighttime breastfeeding (43%) cited as leading causes. Additionally, lack of emotional support (39%) and social isolation (30%) were also significant factors.

As part of its Mom-first commitment to easing this burden, Momcozy develops Cozy Tech solutions that simplify mothers’ lives. For example, the M9 smart hands-free breast pump , equipped with DoubleFit™ flanges, boosts pumping efficiency by 28%, helping mothers save time and reduce stress.





Professor Daniel Klotz, Head of the Department of Neonatology and Pediatric Intensive Care at Ev. Krankenhaus Bethel Bielefeld and board member of the Women's Milk Bank Initiative, shared his expertise, “Breast milk is invaluable –especially for premature babies. Science, practice, and business must work together to strengthen breastfeeding and expand milk bank access.”

IBCLC Julia Weidenmüller from Soulfeeding and host of the podcast "Die Stillberaterin” added, “Many mothers feel isolated under the weight of expectations. Creating solutions that restore freedom and confidence is essential.”

The event was moderated by Lina Bödecker, a systemic and developmental psychological consultant and family, health, and pediatric nurse.





Experts join Momcozy’s panel on maternal well-being

Supporting the Women’s Milk Bank Initiative

As a highlight of the event, Momcozy donated €5,000 to the Frauenmilchbank Initiative e.V. to support its mission of ensuring premature and newborn babies in Germany have safe access to donor milk. The German Milk Bank Initiative (FMBI) helps fill critical gaps when breastfeeding is not possible, so that even the most vulnerable infants receive the nutrition they need.

Sven Hering, Momcozy Sales Director for Europe, explained, "Every baby deserves the best start in life. Supporting Frauenmilchbank allows us to extend our Mom-First mission beyond products to help ensure that fragile newborns have safe access to the nutrition they depend on.”





Momcozy donates €5,000 to the Frauenmilchbank Initiative e.V. in Germany

Looking Ahead: Cozy by You Brand Day

Momcozy will soon launch its “Cozy by You” Brand Day, spotlighting authentic user voices through a new TV campaign and content platform. The initiative marks a shift from “Brand Made for You” to “Brand Defined With You,” reinforcing the company’s Mom-First philosophy that true innovation begins with real mothers’ lived experiences. Brand Day will introduce the “Built with You, Leading the Change” concept, positioning mothers as collaborators in shaping the future of maternal care while strengthening Momcozy’s global community.

By combining clinical insights, ergonomic design, and feedback from mothers, Momcozy has developed a range of products throughout the perinatal journey. Recognition from the Kind+Jugend Innovation Award underscores the brand’s pioneering role in maternal and infant care, while the Mom-First approach continues to guide innovations that improve the overall well-being of mothers and babies worldwide.

About Momcozy

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy-Global No.1 Wearable Breast Pump* has rapidly emerged as a leader in the FemTech space, offering a groundbreaking range of products designed to support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. With a commitment to innovation and comfort, Momcozy has redefined maternal care with its wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other essential products that seamlessly integrate into the lives of modern mothers. Loved by over 4.5 million* mothers across 60 countries, Momcozy's products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Momcozy's mission is to offer comprehensive solutions that empower mothers with the comfort and support they need at every stage of their journey.

*Based on global market share of wearable breast pumps, Grand View Research 2024

*Data as of July 2025 from Amazon official platform.