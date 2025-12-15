Momcozy Wellness 1: Industry-First Warm-Massage Breast Pump Now Available With a Limited Early-Bird Offer

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy, a leading global brand in maternity and baby care, today announced the release of the Momcozy Wellness 1 (W1) Warm-Massage Breast Pump , the debut model of its all-new Wellness Series. A limited early-bird offer is available for a short time at momcozy.com .

Known as the first warm-massage wearable breast pump (as of November 2025), Wellness 1 integrates expert-recommended warm compress and breast massage into moms’ daily pumping routines. Designed to support both physical comfort and emotional ease, W1 helps moms relax, respond more naturally, and build a positive cycle between comfort and milk flow.

“A mother’s comfort, her body, her mind, and her breastfeeding outcome are all part of one connected system,” said the Product Lead of Momcozy Breast Pumps. “With the Wellness Series, we’re not only aiming for better milk flow, but for a healthier flow between body and mind—supporting recovery, rebuilding strength, and restoring confidence after birth.”





Designed to Work With the Body’s Natural Rhythm

At the heart of Wellness 1 is Warm-Massage Sync Technology, which combines gentle, wraparound warmth with rhythmic breast massage, precisely coordinated with the pumping cycle. This synchronized approach helps the breast relax more fully, respond naturally, and support smoother milk flow.

Powered by Momcozy’s exclusive DuoRhythmic™ Technology, Wellness 1 delivers light vibrations during suction and pauses during relaxation, providing soothing stimulation without interrupting the pumping rhythm. This design helps trigger let-down while improving pumping efficiency and overall comfort.

Key Features of Momcozy Wellness 1

Expert-Inspired Rhythmic Massage : Five integrated vibration units simulate professional massage techniques to stimulate circulation, encourage let-down, and help relieve breast discomfort.

Five integrated vibration units simulate professional massage techniques to stimulate circulation, encourage let-down, and help relieve breast discomfort. Large Enveloping Warm th : An industry-first petal-shaped warming zone softly wraps the breast, promoting natural relaxation and response.

An industry-first petal-shaped warming zone softly wraps the breast, promoting natural relaxation and response. One-Tap Milk Boost Mode : A widely loved rhythm from the Momcozy M9, co-developed with lactation specialists, now built into W1 to help maximize milk output.

A widely loved rhythm from the Momcozy M9, co-developed with lactation specialists, now built into W1 to help maximize milk output. All-Day Mobility : Supports up to six full pumping sessions with warmth and massage enabled on a single charge.

Supports up to six full pumping sessions with warmth and massage enabled on a single charge. Comfort-Focused Design: Features Momcozy’s signature Transparent Top Design with a drop-shaped curve, paired with a DoubleFit™ soft-silicone flange for a snug, comfortable fit.

Availability & Launch Offer

The Momcozy Wellness 1 Warm-Massage Breast Pump is offered through Momcozy’s official website. For product details and early-bird offer, visit momcozy.com .

###