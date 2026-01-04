Momcozy Launches DeepClean Baby Bottle Washer (D8): First Baby Bottle Washer to Deep Clean 8 Bottles and Accessories per Cycle

New York, Jan. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy, a brand trusted by over 4.5 million mothers worldwide, announced the launch of the DeepClean Baby Bottle Washer (D8) . This new device is engineered to move beyond conventional one-stop washing. It combines industry-leading capacity with two patented deep-clean technologies. The Momcozy DeepClean Bottle Washer (D8) is designed specifically for families managing high-volume feeding.

The Momcozy DeepClean Bottle Washer (D8) redefines feeding hygiene with patented technologies that remove biofilm, sour milk, and residue from hard-to-clean parts. Its Self-Cleaning System automatically descales internal components after each cycle, preventing limescale buildup and keeping the appliance hygienic inside and out.





Innovation for the Busy Parent

Moms in America are busy, often spending hours daily washing bottles and feeding accessories — time that could be spent with their children. Most of the bottle washers on the market, with a 4-bottle capacity, were used an average of 1.66 times per day by newborn families, often requiring multiple cycles to meet nightly feeding demands.

The Momcozy DeepClean Bottle Washer (D8) directly addresses this issue. It increases the capacity to clean eight bottles in a single cycle. This matches the real-world demand of newborn and multi-child households.

At the launch, Fancy Yang, Head of Momcozy Feeding Gear Product Team, said, "We saw that parents were still spending time scrubbing tricky parts, or running multiple loads daily." She further added, "We have designed the D8 to give them back that time. The patented deep-clean technology means no pre-washing is required. The large capacity allows parents to clean a full day’s worth of bottles needed for newborn feeding in a single cycle. It’s about giving moms peace of mind and more family time."

Patented Technologies Target Hidden Residue

More than one in five parents report difficulty cleaning critical feeding parts such as nipples, cut gravity ball straws, and pump parts. These are the areas where milk residue and bacteria accumulate most easily. The Momcozy DeepClean Bottle Washer (D8)'s cleaning system is purpose-built to eliminate these pain points. It focuses on comprehensive cleaning.

The D8 features two core patented technologies:

● TubeWash™: This system uses precision flushing for tubes, nipples, valves, and accessories. It targets narrow internal channels and vent holes explicitly. This is where hand-washing and standard washers routinely fail.

● Pump360™: This is a dedicated system with a specialty rotating rack. It ensures full coverage for irregular pump milk collectors and flanges. It prevents milk fat residue from setting into the delicate contours of pump parts.

These targeted innovations are supported by the robust HydroJet360 System. This system utilizes 44 multi-directional high-pressure jets. It boasts the highest number of water jets of any baby bottle washer available today. These jets deliver a water force of 112,000 Pa. This is the highest pressure applied in the category. It ensures the deep removal of stubborn milk residue and buildup without the need for manual scrubbing.

Truly Maintenance-Free Hygiene

The Momcozy DeepClean Bottle Washer (D8) eliminates the chore of pre-washing. It handles residue that typically needs soaking or brushing. Crucially, the appliance is designed to be maintenance-free for the user.

The Self-Cleaning Function is manually activated to flush key internal lines and surrounding surfaces, including the lid and spray-jet areas where residue and limescale tend to accumulate. This step reduces the need to manually clean areas around the lid and spray jets. It also prevents internal odor buildup. The appliance maintains its own internal hygiene automatically.

Key Benefits of The Momcozy DeepClean Bottle Washer (D8):

● 8-Bottle Capacity: Supports the multiple daily feeds of newborns and multi-child families in a single cycle.

● Deep Cleaning for Small, Hard-to-Reach Components: It can precisely clean hard-to-reach areas prone to harboring dirt and milk residue within multi-angle structures such as narrow tubes, nipples, and valves. At the same time, it eliminates the need for manual pre-rinsing, reducing additional cleaning burdens.

● Patented All-Around Cleaning for Pump & Feeding Accessories: Equipped with specialized cleaning technologies designed to thoroughly wash breast pump parts and feeding components from every angle—supporting both baby feeding hygiene and mothers’ pumping routines.

● Maintenance-Free: No disassembly is necessary. There is no manual chamber cleaning. The Self-Cleaning system prevents hidden odors.

The new generation of baby bottle washing is now The Momcozy DeepClean Bottle Washer (D8). Consumers need this for its capacity and its ability to wash hard-to-reach areas, along with the convenience of self-cleaning. The Momcozy DeepClean Bottle Washer (D8) is ready to give mothers a healthier routine and more meaningful time with their children.





Limited Early-Bird Offer— Save Big, Buy Early

To celebrate the launch of the new product, Momcozy is rolling out a phased priority access program for the DeepClean Bottle Cleaner (D8). From January 4 to January 13, the New Product First Access event will take place, during which visitors to the event page can register their email to participate. Ten participants will be selected to receive the product for free and be among the first to experience it. From January 14 to February 4, the campaign enters the Early Bird Privilege phase, offering 500 limited spots. Early Bird participants will receive a voucher (with final payment due between February 5 and February 15), along with price protection and extended warranty services. Additionally, the first 50 participants to complete their final payment will receive a complimentary descaling agent specifically designed for the self-cleaning function.

Event Link： https://momcozy.com/pages/brand-new-momcozy-deepclean-baby-bottle-washer-d8

About Momcozy

About Momcozy: Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy — Global No.1 Wearable Breast Pump* brand — has rapidly emerged as a leader in the FemTech space, offering a groundbreaking range of products designed to support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. With a commitment to innovation and comfort, Momcozy has redefined maternal care with its wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other essential products that integrate seamlessly into the lives of modern mothers. Loved by over 4.5 million mothers across 60 countries, Momcozy's products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Momcozy's mission is to offer comprehensive solutions that empower mothers with the comfort and support they need at every stage of their journey.

*Based on global market share of wearable breast pumps, Grand View Research 2024.