Rezolve Ai Launches Visual Search, Replacing Keyword Search with Conversational Commerce

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a leader in proprietary AI-powered commerce solutions and a strategic partner of Microsoft and Google, today announced the launch of Visual Search, a transformative capability that allows consumers to point their phone camera at any item and instantly search across a Rezolve enabled retailer’s catalog.

By replacing traditional keyword search with Conversational Commerce, Rezolve is collapsing the gap between inspiration and purchase. Consumers no longer need to guess product names, model numbers, or descriptors instead, they can simply show what they want and engage in a dialogue-like shopping experience powered by Rezolve’s proprietary AI.

“Search is the gateway to commerce, and keywords are no longer enough,” said Daniel M. Wagner, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Rezolve Ai. “Visual Search is the purest form of Conversational Commerce: show us what you want, and we’ll find it. Point your camera at a dress, a sneaker, or a sofa and we’ll take you from camera to checkout in seconds. This is how shopping is meant to work. By owning our visual and semantic models and embedding analytics at scale, Rezolve delivers more precise matches and faster results than keyword or image-only search.”

How Visual Search Works

Point & find: Customers can point their camera at any object, upload a photo, or use a screenshot to discover matching or similar items in a retailer’s catalog.

Conversational Commerce interface: Results are presented with contextual prompts, suggestions, and natural-language dialogue to guide the journey.

Integrated with Brain Commerce & Brain Checkout: Visual discovery hands off seamlessly to personalized recommendations and one-tap checkout.

Cross-channel: Available on mobile, web, and in-store tools for associates.

Available on mobile, web, and in-store tools for associates. Leveraging multimodal AI, including both image and text/semantic understanding, the system can interpret complex attributes e.g. material, pattern, color, style enabling precision matching even when shoppers can’t describe the desired product in words



What Sets Rezolve Apart

Foundational ownership: Unlike app-layer peers, Rezolve owns its foundational LLM and computer vision stack , avoiding dependency on external models.

Patents for reliability: Proprietary patents designed to prevent hallucinations and ensure explainable retrieval.

Enterprise commerce-first design: Optimized for large retail catalogs, fast refresh cycles, and real-time inventory visibility.

Optimized for large retail catalogs, fast refresh cycles, and real-time inventory visibility. Full stack AI Commerce: Integrated with Brain Commerce and Brain Checkout, building a closed-loop Conversational Commerce ecosystem.

Retail Use Cases

Inspiration to purchase: See a product on social, capture it with a phone, and find exact or similar matches.

In-store associate tools: Scan an item in-store to surface stock, alternatives, or complementary pieces.

Returns & replacements: Snap a worn item to quickly find equivalents.

Conversational follow-ups: Engage with Brain Commerce for sizing, styling, or product Q&A after visual discovery.

Engage with Brain Commerce for sizing, styling, or product Q&A after visual discovery. Enhanced Data Classification: Merchants benefit not only from improved front-end discovery, but also from auto-tagging of product catalogs and enriched metadata that drive better merchandising, personalization, and search optimization behind the scenes.



“Visual Search replaces the outdated keyword box with a dynamic conversation between consumers and retailers,” said Dr. Salman Ahmad, Chief Technical Officer at Rezolve Ai. “It captures intent instantly and translates it into commerce, enabling retailers to turn every moment of inspiration into measurable revenue.”

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding product capabilities, commercialization, and business performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Rezolve Ai undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

