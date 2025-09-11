SEGG Media Highlights Concerts.com and TicketStub.com Assets as Ticketing Market Surges Following StubHub's IPO Announcement Targeting a $9.2 Billion Valuation

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW), a sports, entertainment, and gaming conglomerate, today highlights its recent acquisition of Concerts.com and TicketStub.com, following renewed excitement in the live entertainment, ticket exchange and resale sectors as StubHub’s IPO seeks a valuation of nearly $9 billion.

At a $10 million valuation, SEGG Media’s July 2025 acquisition of a 51% controlling stake in DotCom Ventures Inc., which owns Concerts.com and TicketStub.com strategically positioned the Company to capitalize on the booming global live entertainment and primary and secondary ticketing markets. A report by Mordor Intelligence projects the secondary ticketing market alone will grow to more than $4.8 billion by 2030, reflecting the extraordinary growth potential of this sector. The largest market is North America with the fastest growing market being Asia, both strong regions in the SEGG Media revenue strategy.

SEGG Media confirmed that development work is underway on an updated Concerts.com and TicketStub.com platform, designed to deliver a state-of-the-art, user-friendly, and fan-centric modernized ticketing experience. The upgraded platforms will be a foundation for integrating future SEGG Media ecosystem businesses, such as Veloce and Quadrant, whose content and communities attract more than 500 million monthly views across motorsports and e-sports. SEGG Media intends to engage these fans through special live events and cutting-edge streaming, with Sports.com positioned at the center of this global distribution strategy. According to a recent report by Straits Research, the global sports ticketing sector is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% through 2032. This data supports SEGG Media’s assertion that the intersection of sports, entertainment, and gaming has the potential to deliver increased shareholder value as opposed to focusing on individual sectors.

Matthew McGahan, Chairman, President & CEO of SEGG Media, commented:

“StubHub’s $9 billion IPO move demonstrates the extraordinary value being placed on ticketing platforms by Wall Street. Our acquisition of Concerts.com and TicketStub.com was timely, strategic, and forms part of a wider vision to build an integrated live-entertainment ecosystem that combines ticketing, streaming, and sports media. By leveraging these premium domains with next-generation technology, SEGG Media is creating significant shareholder value and positioning itself at the heart of one of the most lucrative verticals in the market.”

SEGG Media’s acquisition of Concerts.com and TicketStub.com underscores its strategy of building a diversified entertainment platform that aims to strengthen the Company's balance sheet, develop synergies across its portfolio, and drive revenue and profits creating long-term shareholder returns.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com and Lottery.com. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Forward-Looking Statements

