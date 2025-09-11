Cosmos Health Expands Presence in the $7 Billion GCC Nutraceuticals Market, Signs Distribution Agreement with Scientific Pharmacy for Sky Premium Life in Oman, Including Initial Purchase Order of 42,000 Units

CHICAGO, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Health Inc. (“Cosmos Health” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:COSM) , a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Sky Pharm SA, signed a distribution agreement (the “Agreement”) with Scientific Pharmacy LLC (“Scientific Pharmacy”) for its Sky Premium Life food supplement products in Oman.

Scientific Pharmacy, the retail and wholesale arm of Planet Pharmacies in Oman, is a leading healthcare and beauty company offering integrated distribution and retail services. Known for its international brand partnerships and strong customer focus, it has become a trusted name in Oman and continues to expand across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. Planet Pharmacies is owned by Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar), based in the United Arab Emirates, which is one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in the Middle East and Africa, with annual revenue of approximately $350 million.

Under the Agreement, Scientific Pharmacy will manage all core activities, including regulatory compliance, product registration, distribution, marketing, logistics, and the retail sale of Sky Premium Life products across pharmacies and stores in Oman through its established retail and distribution network. The Agreement also includes an initial purchase order of 42,000 units.

According to IMARC Group , the GCC nutraceuticals market was valued at $6.91 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $15.5 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 8.7%. Growth is being driven by rising health awareness, higher disposable incomes, government initiatives addressing lifestyle diseases, rapid urbanization, and the expansion of retail and e-commerce channels.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: “We are excited to announce our expansion into Oman, further strengthening our presence in the rapidly growing nutraceuticals market across the GCC. This milestone showcases the exceptional quality of our products and the increasing global demand for our Sky Premium Life brand. We expect the agreement to generate significant revenue for Cosmos, supported by Scientific Pharmacy’s established retail and distribution network and the rising demand for premium food supplements in Oman.”

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life®, Mediterranation®, bio-bebe®, C-Sept® and C-Scrub®. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com , www.skypremiumlife.com , www.cana.gr , www.zipdoctor.co , www.cloudscreen.gr , as well as LinkedIn and X .

Forward-Looking Statements

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com