Cosmos Health Launches Strategic Partnership With Prime Ledger to Transform $300M Treasury and Tokenize IP Assets

CHICAGO, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:COSM) , a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today announced a long-term strategic partnership with Prime Ledger LLC ("Prime Ledger"), a leading provider of blockchain infrastructure services and digital asset treasury management. This multi-phase agreement is centered on a comprehensive digital transformation of Cosmos Health’s financial operations, including participating in the management of its $300,000,000 treasury facility and the tokenization of high-value intellectual property (IP).

This collaboration will be executed in several phases, beginning with the establishment of a compliant and secure framework for Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) management. Prime Ledger will help oversee Cosmos Health’s $300M treasury, implementing sophisticated controls, protocol, and reporting systems to enhance efficiency and security while managing risk, yield and income in its corporate treasury operations.

A cornerstone of the partnership involves the tokenization of various IP assets owned by Cosmos Health. Prime Ledger will design and deploy a token issuance platform, enabling Cosmos Health to unlock new capitalization channels and model investments based on its extensive portfolio of healthcare and wellness innovations.

Furthermore, the agreement includes the integration of Cosmos Health’s data infrastructure using Prime Ledger's existing relationship with Conduit Network. This will allow Cosmos Health to more effectively manage its complex on-chain and off-chain data (i.e. data that is permanently recorded, stored, and verifiable on a public blockchain's distributed ledger and data that is external to a blockchain), consolidating flows for financial reporting, regulatory compliance, and real-time performance analytics.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: “This partnership with Prime Ledger is a pivotal step in our evolution, positioning Cosmos Health at the forefront of the digital economy in the healthcare sector. By digitizing our treasury and tokenizing our valuable IP, we are not just enhancing efficiency; we are building new pathways for growth and innovation. Prime Ledger’s expertise provides the secure and scalable infrastructure we need to achieve these strategic goals.”

Robert Hoffman, CEO of Prime Ledger, commented: “We are honoured that Cosmos Health has selected Prime Ledger for this transformative initiative. Managing a significant treasury and tokenizing unique IP requires a blend of deep financial security, data integrity, and blockchain expertise. Our platforms are built for this exact purpose. We are fully committed to supporting Cosmos's long-term vision and setting a new standard for digital finance in the global healthcare industry."

The initial phase of the engagement is set to commence in Q4 2025 and will focus on strategy, regulatory mapping, and the architectural design of the treasury and tokenization platforms.

About Prime Ledger LLC

Prime Ledger LLC is a premier provider of digital asset and blockchain infrastructure services. The firm specializes in secure digital asset treasury management, full-lifecycle asset tokenization, and big data integration for enterprise clients, enabling corporations to navigate the digital finance ecosystem.

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life®, Mediterranation®, bio-bebe®, C-Sept® and C-Scrub®. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com , www.skypremiumlife.com , www.cana.gr , www.zipdoctor.co , www.cloudscreen.gr , as well as LinkedIn and X .

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could,” generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company’s control, including, but not limited to: the Company’s ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine on the Company’s business, operations, and the economy in general; and the Company’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s website ( www.sec.gov ). The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise.

