Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT); Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH); Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA); and Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT) – Class Action Reaches Settlement:

A securities fraud class action against Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) and certain of its officers has reached a settlement. Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Applied Therapeutics. The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT) shares prior to January 3, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/applied-therapeutics-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT), through certain of its officers, provided positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating false and materially misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Applied Therapeutics’ Phase III INSPIRE trial; notably, electronic data capture issues and a dosing error in the dose-escalation phase of the study. The Complaint further alleges that such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Applied Therapeutics’ securities at artificially inflated prices.



On August 25, 2025, the parties reported to the Court that they had agreed to settle the securities fraud class action.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT) shares prior to January 3, 2024, and still hold shares today, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/applied-therapeutics-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $APLT #AppliedTherapeutics

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH), shares prior to February 26, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased Lantheus shares between February 26, 2025, to August 5, 2025, you can participate in the class action. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/lantheus-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085, to learn more.



WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH), through certain of its officers, made false statements and/or concealed that: defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company's projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk from competition and pricing dynamics, seasonality, and macroeconomic fluctuations. In truth, Lantheus' optimistic reports of Pylarify's sales growth potential and pricing normalization fell short of reality; Lantheus, despite defendants’ claims, did not have an accurate understanding of the pricing and competitive dynamics of Pylarify's market.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH), shares prior to February 26, 2025, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/lantheus-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased Lantheus shares between February 26, 2025, to August 5, 2025, you can participate in the class action. $LNTH #Lantheus

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA), shares prior to March 7, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased Savara shares between March 7, 2024 and May 23, 2025, you can participate in the class action. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/savara-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA), through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the MOLBREEVI BLA lacked sufficient information regarding MOLBREEVI's chemistry, manufacturing, and/or controls; (2) accordingly, the FDA was unlikely to approve the MOLBREEVI BLA in its current form; (3) the foregoing made it unlikely that Savara would complete its submission of the MOLBREEVI BLA within the timeframe it had represented to investors; (4) the delay in MOLBREEVI's regulatory approval increased the likelihood that the Company would need to raise additional capital; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA), shares prior to March 7, 2024, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/savara-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased Savara shares between March 7, 2024 and May 23, 2025, you can participate in the class action. Contact us today to learn more! $SVRA #Savara

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) shares prior to March 29, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased Unicycive shares between March 29, 2024 and June 27, 2025, you can participate in the class action. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/unicycive-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY: As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY), through certain of its officers, made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Unicycive's readiness and ability to satisfy the FDA's manufacturing compliance requirements was overstated; (ii) the oxylanthanum carbonate new drug application's regulatory prospects were likewise overstated; and (iii) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY), shares prior to March 29, 2024, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/unicycive-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased Unicycive shares between March 29, 2024 and June 27, 2025, you can participate in the class action. $UNCY #Unicycive

Attorney Advertising Disclaimer

Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com