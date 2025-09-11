Monaco Classic Week: Tradition and Future with Sir Robin Knox-Johnston at Yacht Club

MONACO, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 17th edition of Monaco Classic Week, a unique event, has brought together more than 150 yachts, including 50 classic sailing yachts, 14 period motor yachts, 70 vintage powerboats – featuring an exceptional fleet of 52 Riva runabouts – and 25 from the 12’ Dinghy class, in an atmosphere that blends sport, elegance, and memory.

At the technical heart of the event is the La Belle Classe Restoration Prize, which recognises the quality of the most faithful and respectful restorations. Once again, the jury is chaired by Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, a timeless sailor, a sailing legend, and a living symbol of the unbreakable link between past and future that Classic Week seeks to pass on. “I think the most important thing is to remember that if we want to understand how our ancestors managed to trade, and later to race as they had more spare time and money, then these are the boats we need to look at and study,” explains Sir Robin.

“It’s very important that we carry on to show young people what was being done before. What we’re looking for is just how well these boats are being kept—not just how they’ve been maintained over all those years, but how well they’re being cared for now. At the time they were built, they were at the advanced edge of the technical ability to use wind for propelling boats.”

Born in 1939 in Putney, Sir Robin Knox-Johnston entered the history books in 1969 as the first man to complete a solo, non-stop circumnavigation of the globe aboard Suhaili. A tireless sailor, he made his mark in epic challenges such as the Jules Verne Trophy, won in 1994 with Peter Blake, and the Route du Rhum, where he finished third in 2014 at the age of 75. Knighted in 1995, three-time YJA Yachtsman of the Year, and founder of the Clipper Round the World Race, he has been an untiring ambassador for sailing for decades.

This is not the first time he has chaired the Grand Jury of Classic Week: in 2017, 2021, and 2023 he already led the panel evaluating restorations and performance, always underlining that preserving maritime heritage is also a universal cultural message.

In addition to races at sea, Classic Week also rewards style and the art of living at sea. The Concours d’Élégance, supported by BMW, highlights not only the lines of the boats but also the elegance of the crews, striking a balance between aesthetics and respect for maritime traditions.

The Monaco Classic Week Trophy, which combines restoration and elegance scores, celebrates the boat that best embodies the event’s core values: authenticity, savoir-faire and sporting spirit.

“The great thing about Monaco Classic Week is it creates a reason for these boats to get together and compare,” comments Sir Robin.

“A lot of the crews will know each other, a lot of the owners will know each other, but they see the boats alongside each other and compare them. ‘Ah, look what he’s done with that one. I wonder what varnish he’s using. That’s looking beautiful.’ And you’re sharing all that, but at the same time, we’re displaying to the world these wonderful-looking boats.”

Looking ahead to the award, the selection criteria are numerous, as Sir Robin explains: “One, we want a classic boat. We’re looking for a boat that was built 50, 60, maybe 100 years ago. Secondly, we look at how well it’s been maintained, how well it’s been looked after. These boats are absolutely fascinating scientifically as well.”

The message to younger generations is clear: “To the younger generation I would say: don’t look at it as just maintaining a bit of history. Get involved and learn what was involved in keeping these boats going—the skills involved. And get out there and sail the boats as well, because they’re marvellous to sail. They’re fascinating not just because they look pretty, but because of how they operated so efficiently, how much work for the crew to make them operate so efficiently. And that’s part of the science and culture of the sea that we must not lose.”

At 86 years old, Sir Robin continues to embody a timeless passion for the sea. His presence at the head of the Monaco Classic Week technical jury is not only a tribute to his extraordinary career, but also a strong statement: maritime heritage is not just a memory of the past, but a living resource to protect and share.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e2ae724-28be-4287-8762-8521ac335a70