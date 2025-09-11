Profusa Adopts NVIDIA-Powered Technology to Build AI-Driven Insight Portal for Continuous Biomarker Monitoring

Company expects early 2026 rollout in EEA; physician portal combines Lumee™ oxygen monitoring with NVIDIA NeMo to deliver AI-driven clinical workflows

BERKELEY, Calif, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profusa, Inc. (“Profusa” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PFSA), a commercial stage digital health company pioneering a next-generation technology platform enabling the continuous monitoring of an individual’s biochemistry, announces the adoption of NVIDIA technology to power an AI-driven insight portal for continuous biochemistry monitoring.

“We believe that real-time biochemistry data across a large population is a data-set that is currently missing to enable the fulfillment of the promise of AI-enabled improvement in healthcare. Profusa is uniquely positioned to provide this proprietary data set, linking therapeutic decisions with real-time biochemistry changes, to generate valuable insights that are lacking today.” Ben Hwang, Ph.D., Profusa’s Chairman and CEO commented, “By combining our Lumee platform with the industry leading NVIDIA NeMo hardware and software stack, we plan to build an AI-fueled, scalable technology backbone for better personalized sensor data accuracy and real-time sensor data connections with electronic medical records (EMR), facilitating treatment and outcome predictions, in addition to establishing a robust data base for clinical literature for disease management.”

Expected capabilities and feature sets from the physician portal include:

Agentic clinical workflows: A large language model (LLM) powered assistant for clinicians that integrates with EMRs, wearables, and home devices to assist with notes, orders, care plans, remote physiologic monitoring (RPM)/remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM), triage, and escalations

Evaluation and monitoring: Built-in experimentation and metrics to assess assistant quality, drift, and safety over time

Guardrails by design: Policy-aware orchestration to enforce clinical scope, data privacy, and safe responses across patient and provider experiences

Model training options: From parameter-efficient tuning to post-training refinement of Profusa’s AI signal processing and clinical reasoning components

Time-aligned health data graph: A longitudinal view that fuses Profusa biomarkers with EMR data (problems, meds, labs, vitals, imaging, notes), claims/pharmacy, wearables/IoT, genomics, and social determinants to power predictions and coaching

"We believe physicians need trustworthy, always-on insights, not more dashboards. Our intention is for this cutting-edge portal technology to answer this need by translating raw optical signals into reliable biometrics, providing actionable clinical context.” concluded Dr. Hwang.

The portal will be used in combination with Profusa’s Lumee oxygen optical hydrogel sensors and reader system, extending Profusa’s AI-enabled signal processing and care team tools from clinician offices to remote patient monitoring settings. Profusa expects an early 2026 rollout of the portal in the European Economic Area (EEA) —consisting of the EU, Lichtenstein, Norway, and Iceland -- which accepts the CE Mark.

About Profusa

Based in Berkeley, Calif., Profusa is a commercial stage digital health company led by visionary scientific founders, an experienced management team and a world-class board of directors in the development of a new generation of tissue-integrated sensors to detect and continuously transmit actionable, medical-grade data for personal and medical use. With its long-lasting, injectable and affordable biosensors and its intelligent data platform, Profusa aims to provide people with a personalized biochemical signature rooted in data that clinicians can trust and rely on.

“LUMEE”, “PROFUSA” and the PROFUSA logo are registered trademarks of Profusa Inc. in the United States, Canada, European Union, China, Japan, South Korea and Australia.

For more information, visit https://profusa.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release (this “Press Release”) may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or future financial or operating performance of Profusa or the combined company. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “propose,” “seek,” “should,” “strive,” “will,” or “would” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may be beyond the control of Profusa and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Profusa and its management are inherently uncertain. Profusa cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. There are risks and uncertainties described in the definitive proxy/final prospectus relating to the business combination, which has been filed with the SEC, and in other documents filed by Profusa from time to time with the SEC. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Profusa cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this communication will prove to be accurate.

Contacts

Investor and Media Contacts

email: info@coreir.com

phone: 1 (212) 655-0924