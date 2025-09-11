IBN Initiates Coverage of Strawberry Fields REIT Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Strawberry Fields REIT Inc. (NYSE American: STRW) , a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and other healthcare-related properties, has selected IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company serving private and public entities, to spearhead its corporate communications efforts.

Initially spun out in 2015 with a 33-property portfolio in Indiana and Illinois, Strawberry Fields REIT has steadily expanded its footprint and now owns and leases healthcare facilities across 10 states. Its properties are leased to experienced third-party operators, primarily under long-term triple-net agreements. The company’s disciplined strategy emphasizes working with regional operators and consultants, focusing on markets where demographic tailwinds and regulatory barriers support long-term demand.

Strawberry Fields REIT currently owns and holds long-term leasehold interests in 142 healthcare facilities totaling more than 15,500 licensed beds. The portfolio includes 130 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), 10 assisted living facilities (ALFs), and two long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs), with properties located in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.

As part of the client-partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor-focused distribution network, which includes over 5,000 key syndication outlets , various newsletters , social media channels , and wire services via InvestorWire , along with blogs and other outreach tools, to generate greater awareness for Strawberry Fields REIT.

With over 19 years of experience assisting over 500 client partners and a sizable family of 70+ trusted brands , IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers . This positions IBN to provide Strawberry Fields REIT the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists, and the general public.

To learn more about Strawberry Fields REIT, please visit the company’s corporate newsroom at https://ibn.fm/STRW

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The company’s portfolio includes 142 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 15,500+ beds, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The 142 healthcare facilities comprise 130 skilled nursing facilities, 10 assisted living facilities, and two long-term acute care hospitals.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.StrawberryFieldsREIT.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 19+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications