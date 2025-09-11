Liquidia Announces Poster Presentations at the Pulmonary Hypertension Professional Association (PHPN) Symposium

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease, announced today that the company will present four posters at the Pulmonary Hypertension Professional Association (PHPN) Symposium taking place September 18 – 20, 2025, in Seattle.

In a live thematic poster session, Liquidia will highlight new safety and exploratory efficacy data pertaining to patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) who have participated in its fully enrolled ASCENT study of LIQ861 (YUTREPIA™) through Week 8. Liquidia will also present three previously published posters that highlight YUTREPIA’s impact on cardiac effort, its impact on quality of life and patient use of the device.



All posters will be presented on Friday, September 19, 2025 from 3:45 – 4:30 p.m. PT. Upon presentation, each poster will be available on the Publications page of Liquidia’s website at https://liquidia.com/publications.



Live Thematic Poster Session

