Liquidia Announces Poster Presentations at the Pulmonary Hypertension Professional Association (PHPN) Symposium

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease, announced today that the company will present four posters at the Pulmonary Hypertension Professional Association (PHPN) Symposium taking place September 18 – 20, 2025, in Seattle.
In a live thematic poster session, Liquidia will highlight new safety and exploratory efficacy data pertaining to patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) who have participated in its fully enrolled ASCENT study of LIQ861 (YUTREPIA™) through Week 8. Liquidia will also present three previously published posters that highlight YUTREPIA’s impact on cardiac effort, its impact on quality of life and patient use of the device.
All posters will be presented on Friday, September 19, 2025 from 3:45 – 4:30 p.m. PT. Upon presentation, each poster will be available on the Publications page of Liquidia’s website at https://liquidia.com/publications.
Live Thematic Poster Session
Poster Discussion Session: Poster Board #1037
Abstract: A Continued ASCENT to Week 8: Initial Safety and Exploratory Efficacy Data on LIQ861 Dry Powder Inhaled Treprostinil in PH-ILD Patients
Encore Thematic Poster Sessions
Poster Discussion Session: Poster Board #1041
Abstract: Changes in Cardiac Effort in Pulmonary Hypertension-Interstitial Lung Disease: Insights from the ASCENT Trial
Poster Discussion Session: Poster Board #1051
Abstract: Quality of Life (QOL) in PAH Patients Receiving an Inhaled Dry Powder Treprostinil (LIQ861) in the INSPIRE Study
Poster Discussion Session: Poster Board #1053
Abstract: Robustness of LIQ861, a Dry-Powder Inhaled Formulation of Treprostinil, in Patient Misuse Scenarios
About YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) Inhalation Powder
YUTREPIA is an inhaled dry-powder formulation of treprostinil delivered through a convenient, low-effort, palm-sized device. YUTREPIA is indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) to improve exercise ability. YUTREPIA was designed using Liquidia’s PRINT® technology, which enables the development of drug particles that are precise and uniform in size, shape and composition, and that are engineered for enhanced deposition in the lung following oral inhalation. YUTREPIA was previously referred to as LIQ861 in investigational studies.
About Liquidia Corporation
Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s current focus spans the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its proprietary PRINT® Technology. PRINT enabled the creation of Liquidia’s first approved product, YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). The company is also developing L606, an investigational sustained-release formulation of treprostinil administered twice-daily with a next-generation nebulizer, and currently markets generic Treprostinil Injection for the treatment of PAH. To learn more about Liquidia, please visit www.liquidia.com.
