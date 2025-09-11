HUB Cyber Security Ltd. Appoints Romke E. de Haan III as Head of its Cybersecurity Strategy & Innovation Division

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq: HUBC) (“HUB” or the “Company”), a global leader in AI-powered secured data fabric and zero-trust cybersecurity, today announced the appointment of Romke E. de Haan III as its Head of Cybersecurity Strategy and Innovation Division. Based out of HUB’s U.S. headquarters, Mr. de Haan will play a pivotal role in advancing the Company’s anticipated expansion across North America.

Mr. de Haan brings decades of expertise in cyber defense, digital risk management and compliance automation across the financial sector, governmental, and multinational enterprises. His appointment reflects HUB’s emergence as a new category of cybersecurity company; one that does more than defend: actively governing data, compliance, and digital infrastructure at scale.

“HUB is not just another cybersecurity vendor. We are building the global operating system for secured and compliant data,” said Noah Hershcoviz, CEO of HUB. “Romke’s appointment, anchored at our U.S. headquarters, is a significant milestone in that journey. His experience with enterprise-scale resilience and regulated infrastructure will strengthen our ability to deliver what no other platform can: an AI-native, quantum-resilient Secured Data Fabric that unifies identity, compliance, digital assets, and governance in one single control layer. Just as Palantir reshaped defense and intelligence, HUB is seeking to redefine compliance and financial trust.”

Mr. de Haan will lead HUB’s cybersecurity innovation agenda, driving the integration of AI-supervised threat detection, post-quantum cryptography, and perpetual KYC (pKYC) into the Company’s Enterprise Intelligence Grid. From his base at HUB’s U.S. headquarters, he will play a central role in creating and strengthening partnerships with American financial institutions, regulators, and enterprises, seeking to establish HUB’s role as the trusted backbone for banks, digital asset platforms, and governments navigating an era of AI, decentralization, and regulatory fragmentation.

“Joining HUB is about more than building defenses; it’s about shaping the trust rails for the digital economy,” said Romke E. de Haan III. “HUB is leading the charge for compliance, financial crime prevention and secured digital infrastructure. I look forward to building this future alongside a team that seeks to redefine the meaning of enterprise cybersecurity.”

About HUB Cyber Security Ltd.

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq: HUBC) is a global provider of cybersecurity, compliance, and secured data fabric solutions, serving Fortune 100 enterprises, top financial institutions, and government agencies. HUB’s platform unifies AI-driven identity, compliance automation, digital asset security, and governance into a single Enterprise Intelligence Grid. With headquarters in Tel Aviv and offices across North America and Europe, HUB empowers organizations to operate securely in an era of AI, decentralized finance, and post-quantum challenges.

