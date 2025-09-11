Ensemble achieved high satisfaction across all measured metrics in the 2025 KLAS End-to-End Revenue Cycle Outsourcing Report

CINCINNATI, OH, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble, the nation’s leading revenue cycle managed services partner for healthcare organizations, has once again been highlighted by KLAS Research for its outstanding performance and client satisfaction in the 2025 KLAS End-to-End Revenue Cycle Outsourcing Report.

In this biannual report, Ensemble had a top overall performance score of 95.1 out of 100, leading across all key satisfaction metrics. This year’s position reinforces the company as the trusted partner of end-to-end revenue cycle management for health systems nationwide.

“Achieving a top performance score from KLAS underscores our commitment and strategy to deliver top results for our clients,” said Judson Ivy, Founder and CEO, Ensemble. “We’re investing heavily in AI innovation, especially in payer strategy and patient experience, to help shape the next wave of revenue cycle management.”

Over the past two years, KLAS validated 7 new end-to-end RCM partnerships, with 3 selecting Ensemble — the most of any firm in the 2025 report. In this time, the company has welcomed new clients including Jupiter Medical Center, Methodist Le Bonheur and Firelands Health, bringing Ensemble to $45 billion in net patient revenue under management.

The company isn’t just gaining new partners, it’s building trusted relationships that deliver real impact, with 100% of healthcare leaders sharing they would choose the company again, and 94% reporting that it not only met, but exceeded, expectations.

"Our culture of collaboration and accountability is the engine behind our momentum,” said Shannon White, Chief Operating Officer, Ensemble. “From leadership to frontline teams, everyone is committed to driving results and delivering an exceptional experience for our clients and their patients. It's through these trusted relationships, paired with our proven performance strategy, that we help partners fulfill their missions and make a lasting impact in the communities they serve.”

Ensemble has consistently earned top honors from industry organizations for its proven ability to deliver exceptional service and performance at scale:

Best in KLAS for End-to-End Revenue Cycle Outsourcing (2019-2022, 2024-2025)

High Performance Score in the KLAS End-to-End Revenue Cycle Outsourcing Performance Report (2023, 2025)

Black Book Research’s Top End-to-End Revenue Cycle Management Outsourcing Solution (2021-2025)

22 Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) MAP Awards for High Performance in Revenue Cycle (2019-2024)

Clarivate Healthcare Business Insights (HBI) Revenue Cycle Awards for strong performance (2020-2025)

Modern Healthcare’s Best in Business Award for Revenue Cycle Management (2025)

Energage Top Workplaces USA (2019-2025)

Great Place to Work certified (2023-2025)

To learn more about KLAS and view the full report, visit KLASResearch.com.

About Ensemble

Ranked #1 revenue cycle management partner consistently by providers, Ensemble manages end-to-end revenue cycle operations for hundreds of hospitals nationwide. Through a combination of certified revenue cycle operators, data-rich intelligence and advanced AI, Ensemble helps healthcare organizations sustain best-practice revenue cycle operations and maximize their current technology, so providers can focus on delivering exceptional care in their communities.



