Percheron Therapeutics Limited to Present at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum September 18th

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Percheron Therapeutics Limited (ASX: PER | US OTC: PERCF), based in Melbourne, Australia and focused on the development of novel therapies for oncology and rare diseases, today announced that Dr James Garner, CEO and Managing Director, will present live at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on September 18th, 2025.

Recent Company Highlights

On 26 June 2025 Percheron signed an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement for its lead asset HMBD-002, a first in class immune-oncology asset

HMBD-002 has the potential to target both solid tumours and haematological malignancies

Phase 1 study has been completed in the US showing favourable safety profile and potential indication of efficacy



About Percheron Therapeutics Limited

Percheron Therapeutics Limited [ASX: PER | US OTC: PERCF] is a publicly listed biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialisation of novel therapies for oncology and rare diseases. The company’s lead program is HMBD-002, a monoclonal antibody targeting the immune checkpoint regulator, VISTA. HMBD-002 has completed a phase I clinical trial in patients with advanced cancer, which has shown the drug to be generally safe and well tolerated, and Percheron aims to commence further clinical trials in CY2026. For further information, please see our website at www.PercheronTx.com, or email info@PercheronTx.com.



