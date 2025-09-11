Petvivo Holdings, Inc. to Present at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum September 18, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: PETV; OTCID: PETVW), working in cooperation with its wholly-owned subsidiary PetVivo Animal Health, Inc., (collectively "PetVivo" or the “Company”), an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for horses and companion animals, announced today that John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo, will present live at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on September 18th, 2025.

DATE: September 18, 2025

TIME: Thursday, September 18th: 11:00 – 11:30 am ET

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

“We are excited to participate in the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum and to share our vision and progress with the investment community,” stated John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. “This event provides an excellent opportunity to highlight the advances we are making, the potential of our technology, and the value we believe we can deliver to patients, partners, and shareholders alike. In particular, we look forward to discussing how Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology and PrecisePRP are helping to enhance the health and quality of life for horses and companion animals, while positioning the company for long-term growth and success.”

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: PETV; OTCID: PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for equine and companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of equine and companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a robust pipeline of products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twelve patents and six trade secrets protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead products SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ technology, a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injection for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in cats, dogs and horses, and PrecisePRP, a first-in-class, off-the-shelf, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) product designed for use by veterinarians, are currently available for commercial sale.

For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. please contact info1@petvivo.com or visit https://petvivo.com/ , https://www.p e tvivoanimalhealth.com/ and https://www.sprynghealth.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

John Lai, CEO

Email: info1@petvivo.com

(952) 405-6216

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation the Company’s proposed development and commercial timelines, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company’s business are described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2025, and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.