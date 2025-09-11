Residential Plumbing Expert Tim Martin Shares Essential Questions to Ask Before Hiring a Plumber in HelloNation

GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What questions should a homeowner ask before hiring a plumber? In an article published by HelloNation , Tim Martin of Jimmy’s Plumbing in Greensboro, North Carolina, provides straightforward guidance to help people make informed decisions. His advice highlights the importance of verifying a plumber’s licensing, insurance, and work guarantees before allowing them to handle plumbing repairs.

Martin explains that plumbing problems rarely occur at convenient times, and the pressure to get immediate help can lead homeowners to make rushed choices. While a fast response may seem like the most important factor, he notes that hiring without asking the right questions can be a costly mistake. The right plumber is not only available but also qualified, insured, and willing to stand behind their work.

The first point Martin emphasizes is licensing. A licensed plumber has completed the required training, exams, and proof of experience set by state or local authorities. This credential ensures they understand plumbing codes and safety standards.

He cautions that hiring someone without a license may initially appear to save money, but the risks are significant. Incorrect work may create larger problems later, violate building codes, and even impact insurance coverage or home resale value. Martin adds that a reputable plumber should be able to provide proof of licensing without hesitation.

Insurance is the next crucial factor. Even the most skilled professional can encounter unexpected complications on a job. Martin stresses that liability insurance and workers’ compensation are essential protections. Liability insurance covers any accidental damage caused to the home, while workers’ compensation protects the homeowner if a plumber or their employee is injured on the property. Without these safeguards, homeowners could face unplanned costs from what started as a routine repair. Asking about insurance, he explains, is not excessive but rather one of the smartest ways to protect both the home and the homeowner’s finances.

Guarantees represent the third key question. Martin explains that a plumber who offers a warranty on their work demonstrates confidence in both materials and workmanship. While guarantees can vary in length and coverage, even short warranties provide reassurance that the plumber values their reputation and customer trust.

Without such a guarantee, homeowners risk paying for the same issue more than once if it reoccurs. Martin notes that asking for a written warranty, even for minor repairs, sets a professional apart from those unwilling to back up their services.

Beyond these three primary questions, Martin encourages homeowners to consider additional factors. Asking how long a plumber has been in business can reveal stability and reliability. Requesting references from past clients offers insight into service quality.

Obtaining a written estimate before work begins helps avoid confusion about pricing, while clarifying what is included in a plumber’s rate ensures there are no surprises on the final bill. Each of these steps helps homeowners make thoughtful choices that protect their homes and reduce stress.

Plumbing issues are already stressful, Martin points out, and hiring an unqualified or unprepared plumber only adds to the frustration. By asking about licensing, insurance, and guarantees, homeowners can protect themselves while ensuring their plumbing is in capable hands. These questions are not a challenge to the plumber’s integrity but a responsible step in maintaining the safety and value of the home.

Martin’s full guidance can be found in the HelloNation article, The Three Questions Every Homeowner Should Ask a Plumber . In it, he breaks down why each question matters and how it equips homeowners to make smarter choices when hiring for plumbing repairs.

