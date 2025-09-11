Cross-Cloud Analytics Market Projected to Reach USD 21.1 Billion by 2032 Fueled by Growing Demand for Unified Data Insights Across Diverse Cloud Platforms | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cross-cloud analytics market (クロスクラウド分析市場) size was worth USD 7.0 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 21.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.79% during 2025-2032.

Hybrid and multi-cloud cloud methods are becoming more and more popular as a way for businesses to guarantee redundancy and peak performance while avoiding vendor lock-in. Cross-cloud analytics solutions that enable you to view and manage data across several clouds as a single entity are therefore desperately needed. In order to obtain real-time insights from scattered datasets that are hosted across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and private clouds, enterprises are searching for centralized analytics solutions. Businesses can get a competitive edge by integrating and analyzing data across clouds in a seamless manner due to the scalability of cloud operations.





Segmentation Analysis:

By Functionality, Data Integration Segment Led the Market in Terms of Share

Data Integration dominated the cross-cloud analytics market in 2024 and accounted for a significant revenue share, driven by the necessity of integrated, real-time insights across diverse cloud platforms. Predictive Analytics is expected to register the fastest CAGR, due to surging AI adoption, and growing requirement for actionable and proactive decisions.

By Deployment Model, Public Cloud Segment Held the Largest Market Share of 49%

The Public Cloud segment dominated the market and accounted for 49% of cross-cloud analytics market share in 2024 as it offers scalability, economy, and enterprise-wide acceptance. The Hybrid Cloud segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR due to control and compliance over data, and workload portability.

By Organization Size, Large Enterprises Segment was Leading the Market in 2024

Large Enterprises dominated the cross-cloud analytics market in 2024 and accounted for 59% of revenue share, due to the complexity of their IT ecosystems, wide-ranging data generation at scale, and multi-cloud investments. Such cross-platform data visibility, governance, and compliance are the priorities for such organizations. SMEs are expected to register the fastest CAGR, due to rising cloud adoption, increasing awareness about commentary resources to develop action-making decisions out of the data, and low-cost cross-cloud analytics solutions by vendors.

By Industry, IT & Telecommunication Led the Market in 2024

The IT & Telecommunication segment dominated the cross-cloud analytics market in 2024 and accounted for a significant revenue share, due to early adoption of cloud infrastructure in the telecommunication industry, high data traffic, and high criticality for network optimization. Healthcare is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the telemedicine, electronic health records, and multi-cloud data storage.

In 2024, the Market was Dominated by North America Holding 34% Share; Asia Pacific is Expected to Grow with the Fastest CAGR During 2024-2032

North America dominated the cross-cloud analytics market in 2024 and accounted for 34% of revenue share, as a high level of cloud adoption, advanced IT infrastructure, and a higher presence of cloud service providers, including AWS, Microsoft, and Google.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR, owing to the fast-paced digitalization, increasing multi-cloud adoption, and niche cloud initiatives backed by the governments.

Recent Developments:

YNAB featured prominently in a budgeting-app comparison, highlighting its automatic categorization and 4.8 rating. In March 2025, Snowflake launched Cortex Knowledge Extensions, enabling AI-driven content sharing and semantic search across its analytics marketplace.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Technological Adoption Rate – helps you uncover opportunities for investment or innovation in underpenetrated areas. Driven by the rising percentage of enterprises deploying cross-cloud analytics architectures (2021–2025), industry-specific adoption rates, and growth in multi-cloud deployments combining providers, such as AWS, Azure, and GCP.

– helps you uncover opportunities for investment or innovation in underpenetrated areas. Driven by the rising percentage of enterprises deploying cross-cloud analytics architectures (2021–2025), industry-specific adoption rates, and growth in multi-cloud deployments combining providers, such as AWS, Azure, and GCP. Capacity Utilization Rates – helps you identify whether the industry is facing overcapacity or undersupply, which impacts pricing and investment decisions. Informed by metrics, such as aggregate compute utilization efficiency across clouds, average data ingestion throughput, and cloud platform concurrency per deployment.

– helps you identify whether the industry is facing overcapacity or undersupply, which impacts pricing and investment decisions. Informed by metrics, such as aggregate compute utilization efficiency across clouds, average data ingestion throughput, and cloud platform concurrency per deployment. Supply Chain Disruption Index – helps you identify regions or suppliers at higher risk due to geopolitical or logistical factors. Reflected through SLA compliance rates for cross-cloud data availability, real-time analytics adoption, and reliance on inter-region data movement, which can be sensitive to regional disruptions.

– helps you identify regions or suppliers at higher risk due to geopolitical or logistical factors. Reflected through SLA compliance rates for cross-cloud data availability, real-time analytics adoption, and reliance on inter-region data movement, which can be sensitive to regional disruptions. Environmental Compliance Metrics – helps you understand the regulatory pressure and sustainability benchmarks across key markets. Includes compliance rates with GDPR, HIPAA, SOC 2, and ISO 27001 standards, and the prevalence of encryption (at rest & in transit) and unified IAM/RBAC implementations.

– helps you understand the regulatory pressure and sustainability benchmarks across key markets. Includes compliance rates with GDPR, HIPAA, SOC 2, and ISO 27001 standards, and the prevalence of encryption (at rest & in transit) and unified IAM/RBAC implementations. Competitive Landscape – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players in the market backed by an analysis of their growth projections, market reach, product/service offerings and recent developments. Supported by ARR growth of leading vendors, the projected CAGR of the cross-cloud analytics market (through 2032), and adoption of advanced features, such as federated learning, unified query layers, and metadata governance tools.

– helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players in the market backed by an analysis of their growth projections, market reach, product/service offerings and recent developments. Supported by ARR growth of leading vendors, the projected CAGR of the cross-cloud analytics market (through 2032), and adoption of advanced features, such as federated learning, unified query layers, and metadata governance tools. Cost & Performance Efficiency Metrics – helps organizations evaluate financial and technical benefits of cross-cloud vs. single-cloud analytics. Backed by insights on average pricing per TB/query, total cost of ownership (TCO) savings over five years, and average query execution times across unified environments.

