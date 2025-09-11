Gordon Brothers Bolsters Market Presence in New England & Welcomes Daniel Bolger as Director, Business Development

Boston, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, is bolstering the firm’s market presence in New England and has welcomed Daniel Bolger as Director, Business Development.

In this role, Bolger will accelerate Gordon Brothers’ continued growth in the region by providing comprehensive, integrated solutions across the firm’s existing suite of asset services, lending and financing, and trading that unlock liquidity for clients and partners.

Based in Boston, Bolger advises asset-based lending, investment banks, private equity professionals and restructuring firms in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.

Dan joins Gordon Brothers from a Boston-based mutual bank where he was a senior vice president and has over 20 years of experience in commercial banking and asset-based lending.

“Dan’s deep understanding of asset-based lending, in addition to our offering that provides the most complete set of hard asset solutions in the industry, will ensure our clients continue to receive best-in-class solutions and multi-asset optimization throughout the business lifecycle,” said Frank Grimaldi, Senior Managing Director, North America Sales Manager at Gordon Brothers.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has maximized liquidity through realizable asset value by providing the people, expertise and capital to solve business challenges. Our solutions-oriented approach across asset services, lending, financing and trading gives clients the insights, strategies and time to optimize asset values throughout the business cycle. We work across the full spectrum of assets globally with deep expertise in retail, commercial, industrial, brands and real estate. We are headquartered in Boston with over 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.