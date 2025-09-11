Chilldyne and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Risk-Free Liquid Cooling to Government Agencies Nationwide

CARLSBAD, Calif., and RESTON, Va., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chilldyne, Inc., a leader in negative pressure liquid cooling technology, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under this agreement, Carahsoft will serve as a Chilldyne’s Public Sector distributor, making the company’s patented, leak-proof cooling systems available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners and E&I Cooperative Services Contract contracts.

“Partnering with Carahsoft is a major step forward for Chilldyne,” said David Shepard, Vice President of Sales at Chilldyne. “We’re excited about the opportunities this will bring—not only to expand our footprint, but to empower more agencies to adopt sustainable, energy-efficient and leak-free cooling solutions. Whether it is AI, defense or data-heavy research, our technology ensures uptime without the risk.”

This partnership enables Federal, State and Local Government agencies to access high-efficiency, sustainable and risk-free liquid cooling systems designed to support the growing demands of GPU-powered workloads, AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) applications.

Chilldyne’s patented negative pressure liquid cooling technology provides several distinct advantages for Government data centers:

Guaranteed Leak-Free Operation: Designed with negative pressure architecture, Chilldyne’s systems eliminate leak-related risks to mission-critical hardware.

Designed with negative pressure architecture, Chilldyne’s systems eliminate leak-related risks to mission-critical hardware. Improved Uptime and Reliability: Engineered for performance and resilience, enabling stable operation in high-density environments.

Engineered for performance and resilience, enabling stable operation in high-density environments. Energy Efficiency and Sustainability: Reduces the energy required to cool high-performance servers, aligning with Government green initiatives.

Reduces the energy required to cool high-performance servers, aligning with Government green initiatives. Easy Deployment and Maintenance: Simple integration into existing server infrastructure without major overhauls.

Simple integration into existing server infrastructure without major overhauls. Made in the U.S.: Domestic production ensures shorter lead times, supply chain security and compliance with procurement standards.





“As the demand for GPU-ready infrastructure grows, Government agencies need dependable cooling solutions,” said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft. “Chilldyne’s innovative liquid cooling technology offers a powerful solution which meets these demands safely and seamlessly. We look forward to working with Chilldyne and our reseller partners to bring these advanced capabilities to the Public Sector.”

Chilldyne’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303 and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or Chilldyne@carahsoft.com. Explore Chilldyne’s solutions here.

About Chilldyne

Chilldyne, based in Carlsbad, California, designs and manufactures innovative direct-to-chip liquid cooling systems that deliver unmatched reliability and energy efficiency. Its patented negative pressure architecture eliminates the risk of leaks, making Chilldyne’s solution ideal for mission-critical workloads. With a focus on sustainability, uptime, and ease of use, Chilldyne is revolutionizing how data centers cool high-density computing environments. Learn more at www.chilldyne.com.

Contact

David Shepard

(619) 980-2644

david.shepard@chilldyne.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com