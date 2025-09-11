Actelis Networks Secures New Order from Leading Texas Telecommunications Carrier for Rural Broadband Expansion in Hill Country

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) ("Actelis" or the "Company"), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, today announced it has received a new order from a prominent telecommunications carrier serving the Hill Country region near San Antonio, Texas, to deploy its advanced fiber networking equipment supporting rural broadband connectivity.

The order represents Actelis' continued expansion in the rural broadband market, where the Company's fiber-grade networking solutions enable carriers to efficiently extend high-speed connectivity to underserved communities. The equipment will support fixed wireless radio units, providing critical broadband infrastructure to residents and businesses in the Hill Country area.

"This new order demonstrates the vital role our technology plays in bridging the digital divide in rural America," said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. "The Hill Country region of Texas, with its challenging terrain and dispersed population, represents exactly the type of environment where our solutions excel. By supporting fixed wireless deployments with our fiber networking equipment, we're enabling carriers to rapidly deploy high-performance networks that deliver essential broadband services to underserved communities, ensuring they have access to the digital resources necessary for education, healthcare, economic development, and quality of life."

The deployment leverages Actelis' fiber-only gear to create a robust backhaul network for fixed wireless access points, enabling the carrier to provide gigabit-capable services to rural customers without the prohibitive costs of running fiber directly to every home and business. This hybrid approach of fiber backhaul supporting wireless last-mile connectivity represents an optimal solution for serving rural markets efficiently.

The Hill Country region, known for its scenic landscapes and growing communities, has seen increased demand for reliable broadband services as remote work, distance learning, and telehealth have become integral parts of daily life. This deployment will help address these needs while supporting the region's continued economic growth and development.

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis' innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber networks. Through its "Cyber Aware Networking" initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

