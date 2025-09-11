Eightfold AI Appoints Amber Grewal as Chief Growth Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eightfold AI , the leader in AI-powered talent intelligence, today announced the appointment of Amber Grewal as Chief Growth Officer. She will report to Co-founder and CEO Ashutosh Garg, and will be responsible for uniting product, sales, marketing, and customer success into one motion – while connecting Eightfold’s product innovation with what talent leaders truly need to transform their organizations.

Grewal joins Eightfold AI from Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where she served as Managing Director and Partner, and Chief Talent Officer, leading the firm's global talent acquisition and management strategies while serving as a consultant to Global 2000 clients. Among her many accomplishments at BCG, she led TALENT Promise, a cross-industry initiative to promote a people-first framework for bringing AI to life responsibly across hiring, learning, and development.

"Very few CHROs possess the extensive, two-decade experience in global talent transformation that Amber Grewal brings, particularly in the realm of AI innovation,” said Garg. “Having collaborated closely with her over several years, both as an Eightfold client and as an Advisory Board member, we are confident in her profound ability to drive significant impacts. She will be on the front lines leading strategic AI initiatives with customers and will utilize her insights to directly influence the evolution of the Eightfold product roadmap."

"Now is the critical moment for companies to gain a strategic advantage by implementing AI in extensive workforce transformations," said Grewal. "Based on my practical experience, establishing dedicated AI technology foundations is crucial, far superior to relying on generic LLMs. The transformational impact of the Eightfold AI-native Talent Intelligence Platform is unparalleled, something I've personally seen in an organization of 20,000 people. We're at the forefront of ushering companies into the era of agentic AI. I am eager to guide our clients not just in adopting new technologies but in completely rethinking their talent strategies, reshaping their workforces, and redefining the role of skills to propel growth."

Prior to BCG, Grewal served as the Chief Talent Officer at Intel, responsible for their end-to-end talent strategy and management. Before that, she was Corporate VP of Global Talent Acquisition at IBM, where she accelerated the reinvention of the company's talent function, infusing AI and predictive analytics into all aspects of recruiting. In addition, she led one of the world’s largest talent acquisition functions spanning 170 countries. Recognized as a Top 25 Global Leader in Human Capital, Amber serves as a board member and advisor for B-Capital, IoT Consortium, and NOVA Workforce Board. She actively mentors young women and champions workplace equity through involvement with Fairygodboss and Girls Who Code. Amber studied strategic HR management at Cornell University and holds a BA in leadership and organizational studies from St. Mary's College of California.

Amber Grewal Takes the Stage at HR Tech Conference Next Week

Next week at the HR Tech Conference in Las Vegas, Grewal will participate in “Defining HR’s Next Chapter with Agentic AI – Before It’s Defined for You,” a discussion with Bill Pelster, Co-Founder of the Josh Bersin Company and Jaclyn Zhuang, VP of Product at Eightfold. In addition, she will be at the Eightfold booth #5527 during expo hours at the conference.

